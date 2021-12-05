Newmarket captain TJ Brosnan on how they changed tack and saved their season

NEWMARKET captain TJ Brosnan remained defiant in believing they could reel in Kanturk during those dramatic closing minutes of the PIFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

“I didn’t think it was gone from us because we always believe in ourselves,” he said after their 0-12 to 0-11 victory. “We have our shooters up there for a reason and the aim is to get the ball to them.

Halfway through the season we had to re-jig our tactics because they weren’t working and luckily our management got them right.

“We set up defensively, counter-attacked and got the ball into our shooters. And to be fair to them, they’ve been doing the damage all year and that’s what happened in the last 10 minutes.

“No matter what the circumstances we always believed we could win it.”

And the dynamic wing-back wasn’t settling for another day out either when the sides were level at 0-11 each in injury-time.

“We wouldn’t have settled for a replay either because we always want to win. That’s what drives us on.

“If they were a point up with time almost up, then, I would have happily settled for a draw, but we always if there’s a chance to win, we’ll take it.”

Newmarket still had some defending to do as Kanturk sought another equaliser of their own, only to just come up short.

“I looked up and saw every one of the Newmarket players flooding back. It doesn’t what you do at that stage, just block kicks, defend for your life and we managed to survive.

Newmarket's Ryan O'Keeffe is tackled by Kanturk's John Browne. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“This is an incredible feeling.

It’s 10 years since we were last here and to win it is a massive achievement for a parish of our size.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries all year and to do it for them, as well, is a big thing. I’ll name a few, Tim Murphy, Aidan Browne and Tony Charlie, an absolute legend in the club.

“It was also great to see the past players from 2011 and from my own position, I am an extremely proud Newmarket man.

“To beat this Kanturk team in the way we did is very special because they are a great club."