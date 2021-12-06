IAFC: Iveleary manager John McNulty hails massive team effort

IVELEARY manager John McNulty admitted that he didn’t expect a 13-point victory in the Bons Secours Hospital Cork IAFC final, but a third quarter where they outscored Mitchelstown by 0-9 to 0-1 was key in securing a second straight county title.

“Mitchelstown are very experienced and they were in the final as well a couple of months ago, so we were expecting a very tight game,” he said.

“I think the first half was tight, we only led by two points, they had a very structured game. I think by the third quarter we had settled into the game and we drove on.

“I think we just relaxed a little bit and started to play football.”

Chris Óg Jones and Cathal Vaughan scored 13 of the Inchigeela side’s 20 points and have posted large tallies throughout their run but it’s far from a two-man team.

“What’s funny is that the fellas outside of Cathal and Chris aren’t being noticed, which I think is great!” McNulty laughed.

We have a fantastic defensive unit, an unbelievable goalie, the work-rate of our half-forward line – I’d say they probably had the highest number of tackles in the game.

“It’s a team effort, it really is.”

Daniel O'Riordan is tackled by Mitchelstown's Killian Roche. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Given that Iveleary were still a junior side at the beginning of August, did McNulty expect them to take the step up to intermediate in their stride?

“We won the junior county and we had been trying that for a long time,” he said, “that’s a really hard competition to win.

“Then, when we got up, we got a little bit of momentum and we had a look around – it’s still only a game of football. We started winning our games and we were absolutely loving it, the training and the games and the excitement. Then, suddenly, we were in a final.

“I think there was no pressure, that’s probably the key – it was just 'go and play'.”

STEP UP

And now the focus turns to premier intermediate for next year, once their achievements this year have been properly toasted.

“Between now and 2022, there’ll be a lot of celebrating in Inchigeela, I can tell you that!” McNulty laughed.

“I’d hope we’d be competitive, definitely. The lads are good footballers, first and foremost, they’re quite stylish, they know how to play and they want to move the ball forward, they want to attack.

“We don’t like this blanket-defence stuff, we’re not into that. We were brought up to play football and they went for it. Going up to the next level, that won’t change and it’s come what may after that.”