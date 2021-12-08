Boherbue know the real test will come against the Kerry champions

FOLLOWING an impressive win by his charges in the quarter-final of the Munster Club Junior Football championship, Boherbue manager Conor O’Riordan was impressed by his players' focus against Ballyvaughan.

"It was great to come up here and get the win, a week after our first county final victory. Lads were celebrating for a few days so there was a few of them a little bit rusty. But we put up a great score and it was great to get the win and get it done with."

Even in winning by 20 points in Ennis, Boherbue could afford a missed penalty and a few blazed wides when goal chances were on.

“We were very wasteful in fairness and I think that was the celebrations for the county final win, coming out in them a little bit. So that was disappointing and in the end, we are after picking up a bit of an injury with Jerry O’Connor.

"Look, it’s disappointing in that respect but it’s great to get the win all the same, with the quick turnaround after last weekend for us.”

Boherbue secured their first Cork Junior title by defeating Ballinhassig and but were motivated for their voyage into the provincial competition.

We know well that it has taken us a long time to win our junior county title and even in Cork there’s two intermediate grades, so we know that this is our chance.

"This is our opportunity to go out in Munster and represent ourselves, so we were really excited to be coming up here and we were looking forward to it.

"There was no problem motivating ourselves. We were back training on Tuesday night and we just got the soreness out of the legs and stuff and we were ready to come here.”

They were battle-hardened heading to Clare.

“We had tough wins all the way. We won by a point in the semi-final – we won by three in the final last weekend. So those battles that we have had stood to us through the year.”

Looking forward to the semi-final against Kerry side Gneeveguilla, O’Riordan knows it will be a real step up.

“They know an awful lot about us. We’ve seen them play against Rathmore in the O’Donovan Cup and we’ve seen their county final and likewise, they’ve seen our divisional final and our county final and things.

"They are going to be a completely different level to us. They are playing Division 1 in Kerry. They are playing the likes of Austin Stacks and Kerin O’Rahilly’s.

"It will be a completely different ask for us. So with the few injuries we have, we’ll be massive underdogs."