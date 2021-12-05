Glanmire Community College pip Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG to camogie title

Glanmire Community College 2-8

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG 2-2

GLANMIRE Community College and Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG played out a close and exciting Cork Colleges Intermediate A final at Castle Road.

The sides were evenly matched over the hour and the scoreline of a six-point victory for Glanmire Community College doesn’t do justice to the game as a contest.

In the end, a goal one minute into added time from Neveah O’Connell was the score that put daylight between the teams and gave Glanmire breathing space to finish the game as a contest and win the title.

With the strong wind favouring them in the opening half, the AG enjoyed plenty of possession, but despite getting in for plenty of scoring opportunities, they failed to convert them.

Glanmire Community College then opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game with a Sinead Hurley point.

At the first water break, Glanmire had extended their lead to two points with Sinead Hurley pointing a free and on the resumption the same player had her side three points in front as she added to their tally with a point from play.

Enjoying a lot of possession and applying pressure, Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG’s persistence paid off when Cait Ní Cheilleachair finished to the net to tie the game up.

Nessa Treacy edged Glanmire back in front with a point but working hard AG continued to win possession and with Amy McCarthy working hard up front they kept the pressure on.

Just before the interval, Olivia McAllen grabbed a goal that was to be a vital score for Glanmire Community College.

She evaded several tackles before firing the ball to the net and at the halftime whistle, it was Glanmire who led 1-4 to 1-0.

Turning to play with the wind in their favour for the second half Glanmire were hit an early killer blow as Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG showed huge determination with a goal inside two minutes of the restart from Jessica Ni Chonchuir and now just one point separated the sides.

Nessa Treacy relieved the pressure with a point to edge Glanmire two points clear but the AG were winning huge possession and keeping the pressure on the Glanmire defence.

Abbie Lynch-O’Shea swung over a superb effort from distance to put just one between the sides and with Ella Buckley pointing a long-range free the sides were level 2-2 to 1-5 at the second water break.

Caoimhe Galvin edged Glanmire back in front with a point and they begin to gain a grip in the contest.

Glanmire were now winning vital possession.

Nessa Treacy pointed from play and with Sinead Hurley adding a pointed free, a goal separated the sides with two minutes remaining.

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG still had opportunities as they kept the Glanmire defence on their toes but a break upfield saw Neveah O’Connell finish to the net for the score that put the game out of their reach and secured the title for Glanmire at the end of a very exciting contest.

Scorers for Glanmire Community Colleges: S Hurley 0-4 (0-2 f), O McAllen, N O’Connell 1-0 each, N Treacy 0-3, C Galvin 0-1.

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG: C Ní Cheilleachair, J Ní Chonchuir 1-0 each, A Lynch O’Shea, E Buckley (f) 0-1 each.

GLANMIRE CC: A McCarthy (Sarsfields); A McAllen (Sarsfields),C Rice (Sarsfields), E O’Callaghan (Sarsfields); L Walsh (Sarsfields),K Mulcahy (Erin's Own), Holly O’Mahony (Watergrashill); C Galvin (Sarsfields), S Hurley (c, (Sarsfields);Hannah O’Mahony (Watergrashill), O McAllen (Sarsfields), K Daly (Brian Dillon’s); I Ryan (Sarsfields0, N O’Connell (Sarsfields), N Treacy (Sarsfields).

Sub: L Byrne (Sarsfields) for I Ryan.

GAELCHOLÁISTE MHUIRE AG: S Sloughter (Na Piarsaigh); M Ní Bhrosnachain (Glen Rovers), E Ní Ghamhna (Na Piarsaigh), K Ní Chathasaigh (Na Piarsaigh); O Ní Mhuirthile (Glen Rovers), C Gosti-Nic Shuibhne (Na Piarsaigh), A Ní Cholmain (Na Piarsaigh); E Ní Chleirigh (Na Piarsaigh), K Ní Ghabhlain (Rockbán); A Nic Carthaigh (Glen Rovers), E Ní Bhuachalla (c, Glen Rovers), A Ní Loingsigh-Ní She (Glen Rovers); L Ní Chonchuir(Na Piarsaigh), N Golka (Na Piarsaigh), J Ní Chonchuir (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: C Ní Cheilleachair (Blarney) for L Ní Chonchuir, L Nic Giolla Phadragih (St Vincent’s) for K Ní Ghabhlain, K Ní Ghabhlain for N Golka.

Referee: Barry Day (Aghada).