Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 09:15

UCC Demons dig out President's Cup victory over Fr Mathew's

Cork basketball powerhouse are among the favourites for National Cup success but next face the impressive Sligo All-Stars
UCC Demons dig out President's Cup victory over Fr Mathew's

Daniel O'Mahony, coach of UCC Demons, talking with his team. Picture: Larry Cummins.

John Coughlan

Fr Mathew's 72 UCC Demons 80 

UCC Demons qualified for the semi-final of the President's Cup as they overcame Cork rivals Fr Mathew's in a tense quarter-final clash at the Fr Mathew's Arena.

Demons went into this game as hot favourites but they were brought to the wire by their opponents who more than matched them for long periods of his intriguing tie.

Although Demons coach Danny O’Mahony was pleased with the win he believes his team underachieved on the night.

“I am delighted with the win but this wasn’t a pretty performance and we got to sit down as a team and rectify the negatives from this game,” said O’Mahony.

The Demons chief believes his side will need to improve if they are to be in the mix for silverware.

“When we are in the zone I think we can be a match for most teams in this championship but the reality is that we are at times going away from what we do best and that has to be rectified.” 

The opening quarter was competitive as both sides were shooting the ball exceptionally well but Demons finished with a stunning David Lehane three-pointer that ensured they commanded a 28-23 lead.

On the restart, both teams continued to play hard defence but Demons' Kyle Hosford showed his class with a brace of three-pointers that gave his side an eight-point interval lead.

The half time pep talk did Mathews the world of good as they matched Demons on the restart with American Jonathon Garcia posing them problems with his darting drives to the hoop.

The former Neptune star David Murray is now strutting his skills with Fr Mathew’s and his athleticism helped him nail consecutive baskets that helped reduce the deficit to 62-60 entering the fourth quarter.

Mathews were now on a roll and when Darko Bucan nailed a three with six minutes remaining the home side led by five points.

That’s as good as it got for them as Demons inspired by Tala Fam and Jack O’Leary finished in style that secured a semi-final against Sligo All-Stars.

Top corers for Fr Mathews: J Garcia 20, D Murray 17, J O’Mahony 13.

UCC Demons: T Thiam Fam 25, K Hosford 18, T Christensen 16.

Fr MATHEW'S: J O’Mahony, D Murray, A O’Donovan, H Bevan, D Bucan, S McManus, B Merchant, J Garcia, B O’Neill, L Osborne, A Connolly.

UCC DEMONS: S Manovic, S Carney, R Murphy, K Hosford, D Lehane, T Thiam Fam, K Hosford, M McCarthy, C Looney, C Ryan, K Moynihan, T Christensen.

Referees: M Thornhill (Cork), T Guebali (Dublin).

Read More

Cork basketball: Neptune one win away from the National Cup final

More in this section

Path to the Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí finals are revealed Path to the Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí finals are revealed
Shane Griffin and John Mountney 21/9/2018 Damien Duff hails arrival of former Cork City defender Shane Griffin at Shels
Sean O'Leary 20/5/1984 Seanie O'Leary: Small forward always made the big plays for Cork
cork basketball
Ballincollig and Glanmire pick up prestigious Basketball Ireland awards

Ballincollig and Glanmire pick up prestigious Basketball Ireland awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more