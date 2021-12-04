Cork basketball: Fr Mathew's crash out of the Women's National Cup

Fr Mathew's 62 WIT Waterford Wildcats 80

FR Mathew's were left to rue a disastrous fourth quarter as they exited tamely from the Paudie O’Connor Women’s National Cup at home.

The teams were actually tied at 55 points each going into the final quarter but the Cork team went into total meltdown and were outscored 25-7.

American Shannon Brady (10 points) had one of her poorest games in a Mathew's singlet as she came well up short of her best in this crucial game.

Grainne Dwyer and Tricia Byrne gave the home side the perfect start with consecutive jumpers in the opening couple of minutes.

Byrne was doing well for Mathews and when she nailed a long-range three-pointer it extended their lead to seven points but Wildcats showed their doggedness to tie the game three minutes later.

The game was rather sloppy for a period but when Amy Corkery came off the bench in the seventh minute she helped her side edge into a six-point lead 19-13 with Wildcats coach Tommy O’Mahony deciding a time out was needed.

Anne Lynch nailed a three on the restart but Wildcats consistently found key baskets when the game threatened to run away from them.

Corkery once again came to the fore with a second three-pointer with just 15 seconds remaining but Wildcats once again responded with a similar basket from Sinead Deegan.

Leading 25-19 at the end of the opening quarter the game continued to be high tempo but with both teams making basic errors at both ends of the court as the deficit was reduced to four points midway through the second period.

Careless play from Mathews came back to haunt them as three consecutive Wildcats baskets saw the Waterford side edge into a 35-33 lead with 3.20 remaining to the interval.

The pendulum swung again in the closing minutes and Mathews can thank the contribution of Amy Corkery who nailed a three and a basket in the final minute that saw them go in at the break commanding a 38-37 lead.

Byrne was on hand to increase Mathew's lead on the restart but midway through the quarter Wildcats led by the minimum following a Stephanie O’Shea basket.

The closing minutes of this period was a comedy of errors but Amy Murphy was on hand in the closing seconds to tie the game at 55 points each.

Whoever wrote the script of the fourth quarter wasn’t a Mathews supporter as they basically couldn’t but a basket but worse was their performance in the defending department.

It could be a long winter for the Model Farm Road team as with only one win under their belts in their league campaign they need a serious plan going forward.

Top scorers for Fr Mathews: A Corkery 16, S Brady 10, G Dwyer 10.

WIT Waterford Wildcats: R Thompson 35, S O’Shea 13, S Hickey 9.

Fr MATHEWS: A Corkery, T Byrne, A Fitzgerald, A Murphy, G Dwyer, A McCann, L Nolan, C McCarthy, M McCarthy, S Fitzgerald, S Brady.

WIT WATERFORD WILDCATS: A Flynn, H Rohan, S Hickey, K Hickey, S Deegan, R Thompson, J Walker, C Kavanagh, S O’Shea, L Connolly.

Referees: M Thornhill (Cork), T Kabali (Dublin).