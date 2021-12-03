Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 12:10

Boherbue footballers lead the Cork charge into Munster club action

Provincial Junior A quarter-final takes place in Cusack Park on Saturday
Boherbue footballers lead the Cork charge into Munster club action

Andrew O'Connor, Boherbue, battles Tadhg Sheehan and Aodh Twomey, Aghinagh, at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Mark Woods

SATURDAY: Munster Club JFC quarter-final: Ballyvaughan v Boherbue, Cusack Park, 1pm

BOHERBUE have the distinction of being the first Cork champions involved in Munster club action when they head to Ennis to take on Ballyvaughan in the opening round of what is usually a Kerry-dominated championship.

It’s also a first for the Duhallow club, who finally got over the line in the county championship after their 3-8 to 2-8 final victory over a gallant Ballinhassig a week ago.

And Boherbue, possibly, have all the advantages because Ballyvaughan are not the Clare champions, having lost for the second successive season in the final, this time to Ennistymon, who can’t represent the Banner County due to fielding a senior team.

Competition rules specify that only junior clubs can represent their county in the provincial championships so Ballyvaughan step into the breach, despite losing to Ennistymon by 0-10 to 0-7 in the final.

Boherbue might fancy their chances of making their debut a winning one and the prize is a semi-spot against the Kerry champions Gneeveguilla.

On the other side of the draw Cork referee Alan Long from the Argideen Rangers club takes charge of the quarter-final between Limerick’s Mountcollins and Tipperary’s Ballina in Mountcollins, also tomorrow, at 1.30pm.

The winners here will face Waterford’s Mount Sion, a traditional hurling club, in the other semi-final, which is scheduled for December 18-19, as is the other last-four tie.

The final itself will be played on the weekend of January 15-16.

There was no competition in 2020 due to Covid and the last champions were Na Gaeil in Kerry, who took over from Beaufort, the 2018 champions, who defeated Dromtarriffe in the final.

Only three Cork clubs have ever won the competition, Carbery Rangers in 2003, Canovee in 07, and Knocknagree in 2017.

The Duhallow club then went on to claim the All-Ireland title.

Neither Limerick, Clare, Waterford, nor Tipperary clubs have ever won the title.

Despite dominating Duhallow for the past five years, Boherbue struggled to make an impression in the county stage until this season. This will be their fourth game in less than a month and are sure to be more battle-hardened than Ballyvaughan.

Celebration time for Boherbue. Picture: Larry Cummins. 
Celebration time for Boherbue. Picture: Larry Cummins. 

Comfortable

After a comfortable victory over Covid-affected Aghinagh in the county quarter-final, Boherbue were forced to grind out a 1-9 to 0-11 success in the semi-final against Urhan to reach the final.

Ballinhassig were surprise finalists, but put it up to their more established opponents before Boherbue prevailed, scoring three goals via Denis McCarthy, who top-scored with 1-5, a Jerry O’Connor penalty, and Alan O’Connor, who claimed 1-2.

There’s a wealth of know-how and experience in the Cork champions, notably keeper Kevin Murphy and wing-back Kevin Cremin, who played with Duhallow in the county championship.

Conditions are usually a big influence at this time of year though the Cusack Park surface should allow for Boherbue to express themselves.

Read More

Cork GAA stars recall the Turning Points that shaped their careers

More in this section

Sean O'Leary 20/5/1984 Seanie O'Leary: Small forward always made the big plays for Cork
1994 WORLD CUP FINAL Caoimhin Kelleher to learn from the best as Liverpool appoint World Cup winning Brazil goalkeeper Taffarel as new club goalkeeping coach
Goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran signs for Cork City FC Goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran signs for Cork City FC
cork gaa
<p> Daniel Murnane, Midleton CBS, looking for a way past CBC players Eoghan Kirby and Brian Keating during their Dr Harty Cup clash. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Path to the Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí finals are revealed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more