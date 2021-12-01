Caoimhin Kelleher to learn from the best as Liverpool appoint World Cup winning Brazil goalkeeper Taffarel as new club goalkeeping coach

WORLD Cup winning goalkeeper to coach Cork soccer star Dylan O’Connell A World Cup winning goalkeeper will be Caoimhín Kelleher’s new coach at Liverpool FC.

The club announced this week that Cláudio Taffarel – who won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994 – will be joining them as a goalkeeping coach after successfully obtaining a work permit for the United Kingdom.

The 55-year-old – who got a runners up medal at the 1994 World Cup in France – will be combining his Liverpool duties with his current job with the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Jürgen Klopp namechecked Caoimhín Kelleher when he gave his thoughts on the club’s new recruit.

“The idea is that, in our opinion, we have now in a lot of positions the best we can imagine,” he told Liverpool.com.

“In terms of goalkeepers, it means we have Alisson Becker, who for us is the best goalie in the world. We have Caoimhin Kelleher, who we really think is an exceptional, exceptional player. We have Adrian, who has shown his qualities since he arrived here. Then we have Marcelo Pitaluga, then we have Harvey Davies, so we have five goalies in different age groups, which is great but we want to have even more of these guys.

“We want to build kind of our own philosophy in goalkeeping because we all agree it’s its own game, so that’s why we wanted to have another completely different view on it. We spoke to Ali because two of the best goalies in the world are Brazilians and so we found a solution with bringing in Taffarel as a really nice addition to our whole coaching staff. We really think it can give us just a different view again, to look at different things.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher following a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“We really want to really be a proper goalkeeping school in world football and so that’s why we’re bringing in a third very, very experienced goalkeeper coach.” Cláudio Taffarel is a serial winner, a habit which he developed during his playing career in South America and Europe. His career highlights include two Coppa Italia titles with Parma in the 1990s. Taffarel also won a UEFA Cup and Super Cup double with Galatasary in 2000.

His experience will be crucial for Caoimhín Kelleher’s development at Liverpool. The Cork goalkeeper signed a long-term deal at the club last summer, and Jurgen Klopp has big plans for him.

Last season, Kelleher made his Champions League debut in December 2020 when he started a crucial game against Ajax at Anfield. Five days later, he played in the Premier League for the first time, in a 4-0 victory over Wolves.

So far this season, Kelleher has only made one appearance for Liverpool. This was against Norwich in the third round of the Carabao Cup and the goalkeeper.