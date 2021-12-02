Belgooly hurlers hit six goals against Skibb to reach another county final

Belgooly 6-12

O’Donovan Rossa 1-12

IT’S going to be a Belgooly versus Randal Óg final after last weekend’s results in the County JBHC semi-finals.

Randals accounted for Freemount, while Belgooly turned on the style after a slow start against Skibb in Bandon on Saturday.

In this game the newly-crowned South East champions turned on the goalscoring tap in the second quarter with teenage attacker Eóin O’Donovan netting not once, not twice but three times while Ryan Long also got in the goalscoring act to leave them 4-4 to 0-6 clear at the break.

While the winners were to add two more majors to their tally after the interval, the damage had been done between the 21st and 31st minutes.

Having opened brightly against the breeze, Skibb held a slender one-point advantage at the first water- break before Belgooly turned the game on its head.

O’Donovan went on his goalscoring burst after he netted for the first time with an acutely angled drive and for a spell thereafter there was no stopping the Belgooly goal poacher.

Not to be outdone, Ryan Long scored the first of his brace in the 27th minute having been set up by a flowing move involving Rhys Reynolds, Gearóid O’Riordan, and Barry Dwyer.

At the break, Belgooly held a 10-point advantage and were well on their way to a county decider.

Down but not yet out, Skibb responded with a goal of their own soon after the resumption when replacement Daniel McCarthy was on target and McCarthy along with Alan Keane added points to give the Carbery side a glimmer of hope.

It was soon diminished by further goals from Ryan Long and Rhys Reynolds as Belgooly won pulling up.

Scorers for Belgooly: E O’Donovan 3-3, R Long 2-1, B Dwyer 0-5 (0-3 f), R Reynolds 1-0, K Fitzgerald 0-2, E Corkery 0-1.

O’Donovan Rossa: D McCarthy 1-1, A Keane 0-4 (0-2 f), M O’Donovan 0-2, J O’Driscoll, S Carty, R Long, S Cotter, A Foley (f) 0-1 each.

BELGOOLY: G Quinlan; C O’Sullivan, N O’Sullivan, J O’Sullivan; T O’Donovan, G O’Riordan, L Walsh; S O’Riordan, D Walsh; K Fitzgerald, M Collins, R Reynolds; E Corkery, E O’Donovan, R Long.

Subs: B Dwyer for D Walsh, D Walsh for R Long, R Long for M Collins, T Rice for E Corkery, C Cowhig for E O’Donovan.

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: A Foley; N McCarthy, D Lynch, C French; C Long, D Kingston, S Crowley (jnr); F Crowley, A Keane; J O’Driscoll, R Long, M O’Donovan; J Nott, S Cotter, E Daly.

Subs: D O’Regan for D Lynch, D McCarthy for E Daly, D Óg Hodnett for J Nott, D Hegarty for S Cotter, S Carthy for M O’Donovan.

Referee: Seamus Crowley, (Argideen Rangers).