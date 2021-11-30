Shane Kingston inspires Ballinora to U18 Premier 2 football title

Ballinora 0-10

Valley Rovers 0-4

Inspired by Shane Kingston Ballinora were crowned Rebel Óg U18 Premier 2 FC winners at Cloughduv.

Kingston hit six points for the winners as they dominated the second-half to run out deserving winners. But this was far from a one-man show, with Liam Lyons, Ronan Barrow, Michael Quirke, and Billy Carberry all contributing to their win.

The elements played their part on the night with a strong wind blowing down the pitch. Valleys had it in the first-half and were always going to be up against it when they went in level at four points apiece at half-time.

From the restart, Ballinora used the wind to their advantage as they kept the ball in the Valleys half for long periods.

Valleys certainly can't be faulted for their efforts with Jacob O'Driscoll, Adam Casey, and Jonathan Murphy leading by example.

Both sides must also be credited for trying to play some decent football on a night that conditions certainly didn't help them to do so.

Despite playing against the wind Ballinora got off to the better start, with Kingston opening the scoring and Ivan Quirke adding a second.

Kingston pointed another free before Ciaran McCarthy replied for Valleys.

Casey made it a one point game and before the water break he scored again, to see the sides level after 15 minutes,

Ballinora's Adam Laverty on the ball as Valley Rovers' Cian Johnson moves in to tackle during the Rebel Óg U18 P2 FC final at Cloughduv. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

With 22 minutes gone McCarthy put Valleys in front, but this proved to be their last score.

Just before half-time Kingston pointed another free to see them level at 0-4 apiece at half-time.

Carberry put Ballinora in front, with Kingston adding two more frees to make it 0-7 to 0-4 at the second-half water break.

Robert Quirke added another before Kingston raised another white flag from a free.

Peter Mayer pointed late on to round off the scoring to see the cup head to Ballinora, despite the best efforts of a valiant Valleys side.

Scorers for Ballinora: S Kingston 0-6 (6f), I Quirke, B Carberry, R Quirke, P Mayer 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: C McCarthy 0-2 (2f), A Casey 0-2.

BALLINORA: A McAllen; M Buckley, R Barrow, K Werner; N Davis, L Lyons, C O'Flynn; S Kingston, A Laverty; D Dineen, M Quirke, I Quirke; J Byrne, B Carberry, R Quirke.

Subs: D Lehane for N Davis (15 inj), P Mayer for D Dineen (50), A O'Sullivan for R Quirke (53), H O'Sullivan for B Carberry (55).

VALLEY ROVERS: J Neary; C Hoban, J Kenneally, C Cremin; S Kiely, M Woods, C Brady; J O'Driscoll, C Johnson; A Casey, J Murphy, P Bernard; E Hennessy, E Guinane, C McCarthy.

Subs: B Lordan for C Hoban (33), T McGrath for C Brady (39), S Mac an tSaoi for E Hennessy (43), J O'Sullivan for J Kenneally (55).

Referee: Ted Hayes, Éire Óg.