Graham Cummins takes offence at Caulfield questioning his attitude when he played for City in his new book

I never got upset when someone insulted my talent as a player.
I knew I was limited in terms of ability. Yet, I managed to have a career as a professional footballer.
I always believe that was down to my willingness to always give 100 percent on the pitch and give everything I had for my teammates.
So after reading a section of John Caulfield’s new book ‘Rebel Army’ , I did get offended by some of the comments written about me in the book.
In particular the part “And Cummins wasn’t as consistent as we’d hoped. I had to question his attitude, and many of the lads felt that he wasn’t a team player. He had spoken about filing Maguire’s boots, but he fell a long way short of that ambition.”
To question my attitude and being a team player; I feel it is an attack on my character, and something I will never agree with.
I always gave everything when I went on the pitch whether it was good enough or not in games.
Yes, I do admit that in training I wasn’t the best trainer and that might have been when my former manager was questioning my attitude but I was always a poor trainer and it was something Caulfield knew before I re-signed for the club.
If he had concerns over my attitude then why didn’t Caulfield call me into his office and discuss them with me. He had concerns -unjust concerns - about other players' attitudes, and had no problem speaking to them about it - even telling them to stay away from the training ground for a period of time because he felt they didn’t have the right mindset.
Thinking back on my City career, judging my attitude, I am drawn to a time when Caulfield had just left the club and John Cotter was in charge. Cotts called me into his office and explained I was not a player that suited his style of play, which was fair enough. We agreed that I would leave the club, which I did by joining Shamrock Rovers on loan in July 2019.
Everything was agreed with Rovers but Cotts called me into his office one day and said I would be starting the last few games before the transfer window opened and then I would leave. I played two games after that against Sligo Rovers and Derry City.
I scored in them both, and even said my goodbyes in the dressing room after the Derry game. If I had a questionable attitude, wouldn’t I have not tried in those games knowing that I would be leaving the club.
Is it, regarding my attitude to games when I wasn’t in the starting 11, the book is referring to?
Of course, I was never going to be happy if I wasn’t in the team. What player should be happy in that situation.
As a player, if you're satisfied not to be starting then that shows a lack of ambition and care. And I admit; towards the end of my career I wasn’t concerned whether I was in the team or not, which is why I decided to retire.
I would love to know what teammates Caulfield is referring to in his book that believed I “wasn’t a team player”.
Not only did I always try and encourage lads on the pitch but I felt I always got on with the lads off it as well.
I always had breakfast and lunch with the team. I was always trying to give advice to younger players.
And away from football, I always tried to organise a weekly meet-up with the lads on a day-off which was mainly going for breakfast.
If I wasn’t a “team player” then why would I spend my free time with my teammates away from football.
Regarding me speaking about “filing Maguire’s boots”, not once did I ever mention that I was capable of doing that.
I was always asked the question but I always reiterated that Seanie Maguire was one of the best players in the league and was a different player to me.
I mentioned in the past that there was a reason that I was coming back to League of Ireland and he had left it - because his career was on the up, whereas the same couldn’t be said for mine.
I did state that I wanted to win titles with City which unfortunately I never did, and I am truly disappointed that that never happened.