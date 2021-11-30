Graham Cummins takes offence at Caulfield questioning his attitude when he played for City in his new book

I never got upset when someone insulted my talent as a player.

I knew I was limited in terms of ability. Yet, I managed to have a career as a professional footballer.

I always believe that was down to my willingness to always give 100 percent on the pitch and give everything I had for my teammates.

So after reading a section of John Caulfield’s new book ‘Rebel Army’ , I did get offended by some of the comments written about me in the book.

In particular the part “And Cummins wasn’t as consistent as we’d hoped. I had to question his attitude, and many of the lads felt that he wasn’t a team player. He had spoken about filing Maguire’s boots, but he fell a long way short of that ambition.”

To question my attitude and being a team player; I feel it is an attack on my character, and something I will never agree with.

I always gave everything when I went on the pitch whether it was good enough or not in games.

Yes, I do admit that in training I wasn’t the best trainer and that might have been when my former manager was questioning my attitude but I was always a poor trainer and it was something Caulfield knew before I re-signed for the club.

If he had concerns over my attitude then why didn’t Caulfield call me into his office and discuss them with me. He had concerns -unjust concerns - about other players' attitudes, and had no problem speaking to them about it - even telling them to stay away from the training ground for a period of time because he felt they didn’t have the right mindset.

Graham Cummins, Cork City FC, gets his headder away ahead of Niall Logue, San Todd, Mark Russell and Peter Burke, Finn Harps.

Thinking back on my City career, judging my attitude, I am drawn to a time when Caulfield had just left the club and John Cotter was in charge. Cotts called me into his office and explained I was not a player that suited his style of play, which was fair enough. We agreed that I would leave the club, which I did by joining Shamrock Rovers on loan in July 2019.

Everything was agreed with Rovers but Cotts called me into his office one day and said I would be starting the last few games before the transfer window opened and then I would leave. I played two games after that against Sligo Rovers and Derry City.

I scored in them both, and even said my goodbyes in the dressing room after the Derry game. If I had a questionable attitude, wouldn’t I have not tried in those games knowing that I would be leaving the club.

Is it, regarding my attitude to games when I wasn’t in the starting 11, the book is referring to?

Of course, I was never going to be happy if I wasn’t in the team. What player should be happy in that situation.

As a player, if you're satisfied not to be starting then that shows a lack of ambition and care. And I admit; towards the end of my career I wasn’t concerned whether I was in the team or not, which is why I decided to retire.

I would love to know what teammates Caulfield is referring to in his book that believed I “wasn’t a team player”.

Not only did I always try and encourage lads on the pitch but I felt I always got on with the lads off it as well.

I always had breakfast and lunch with the team. I was always trying to give advice to younger players.

Cork City's Graham Cummins reacts to a missed opportunity

And away from football, I always tried to organise a weekly meet-up with the lads on a day-off which was mainly going for breakfast.

If I wasn’t a “team player” then why would I spend my free time with my teammates away from football.

Regarding me speaking about “filing Maguire’s boots”, not once did I ever mention that I was capable of doing that.

I was always asked the question but I always reiterated that Seanie Maguire was one of the best players in the league and was a different player to me.

I mentioned in the past that there was a reason that I was coming back to League of Ireland and he had left it - because his career was on the up, whereas the same couldn’t be said for mine.

I did state that I wanted to win titles with City which unfortunately I never did, and I am truly disappointed that that never happened.