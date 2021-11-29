Davy Fitzgerald relishing chance to link up with Cork camogie team

Davy Fitzgerald has confirmed that he will form part of the new Cork senior camogie management and says that he is looking forward to a “different” challenge.

As first reported by The Echo last Wednesday, incoming manager Matthew Twomey sought Fitzgerald’s services and the former Waterford, Clare and Wexford boss has agreed to come on board.

With Paudie Murray having stepped down after a decade that included four All-Ireland wins to take up the Cork minor hurling manager’s job, Twomey – a selector under Murray – provides continuity as he moves upwards. Speaking on Today on RTÉ1 on Monday, Fitzgerald revealed that he is glad to have accepted the offer and is also relieved not to be in the top job.

“I will be helping Cork camogie a small bit next year,” he said.

“I’ve committed to one or two days a week as coach; it’s great I don’t have to manage.

“Managing, it could be 50, 60 hours a week. People don’t realise how much goes into it, it’s pretty crazy. Wexford would definitely have been 50, 60 hours a lot of the time.

“Here I get to come down with Matthew (Twomey) and coach once or twice a week and help them as much as I can. I’m looking forward to that, it’s different.”

While the commute from Clare won’t be insubstantial, it will however be shorter than his regular journey to Wexford for the past five years.

“Not too many outsiders get into Cork either!” he laughed.

“I’m delighted to come down and help out. If we train in Mallow, that’s less than an hour from the house. Probably down to Cork City, it’s an hour and a half at the most, if we do it.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’ll go in and give the girls as much of a hand as I can. Two days a week, it’s not bad either. Hopefully they’ll get something out of it and the people of Cork, I’m looking forward to working with as well and we’ll see how we get on. Interesting times ahead.

“I’ve spent 32 years as a player and manager at top level. Ladies’ sport, it’s come so much, it’s really getting up there and they deserve that and I’m happy to help out.”

It has also been mooted that Paudie Kissane, who won an All-Ireland football medal with Cork in 2010, is likely to be the strength and conditioning coach for the camogie team. The Clyda Rovers man was involved with Éire Óg as the Ovens club won the 2020 SAFC and IAHC titles and has previously served in the football set-ups of Cork, Clare and Limerick.

Meanwhile, there will be just two motions from clubs to be discussed at this Saturday’s annual county convention.

With quite a few teams at club and county level having kit designs that lead to a lack of visibility in terms of back numbers, Killeagh have proposed a motion to legislate on such matters. The East Cork club’s suggestion is that: “Jersey numbers must be clearly legible to match official, spectators, (including TV/livestream viewers) and relevant media personnel, in daylight and under floodlights. The CCC (or committee in charge) may require a club to create a clean number zone on the back of the jersey if this is considered necessary.”

While it would be difficult to argue against such a proposal on the grounds of logic or common sense, it’s possible that some clubs may have concerns based on the costs involved with ordering new sets of kit.

Elsewhere, Freemount have a motion that reads: “The cover terms for the players’ injury fund will be for the calendar year, commencing with effect from January 1, 2023, with the cover term for the period immediately prior to this date running from June 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.”

In addition, there are 14 motions from the county executive. The reasons for these motions are instruction from Croke Park to update bye-laws to confirm with general rule; the splitting of the development officer role into two new posts; the removal of the requirement for registered post in correspondence; the restructuring of county hearings committees; facilitating an U19 club grade in 2022; the addition of a referees’ administrator to the Rebel Óg officer board; and the clarification of transfer bye-laws.

The tasks of the development officer will now come under the remit of a planning and training officer and a safety and facilities officer. There is one nomination for each role – Richard Murphy (Lyre) for planning and training and Noel O’Callaghan (Clonakilty) for safety and facilities.

There are to be two elections, for public relations officer and Irish and cultural officer. With outgoing PRO Joseph Blake (Adrigole) having served his three-year term, the position is to be contested by Cian O’Brien (Glen Rovers) and Francis Kenneally (Kanturk), both of whom put their names forward against Blake in 2018.

Richard Murphy is the outgoing Irish and cultural officer and battling to replace him are Donal McSweeney (Ballinora) and Tony McAuliffe (Lismire).

