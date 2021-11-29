Crowley, Honohan and Kargbo all re-sign with Cork City for next season

Darragh Crowley, Josh Honohan and Uniss Kargbo have all signed new contracts with Cork City for the new season 2022.

Crowley made 23 league appearances for City, and he gave CorkCityFC.ie his thoughts on signing back.

“Last year I probably played more than I would have imagined, so I am delighted to sign back.

"Next year is a big year for us; we want to do better than we have done this year and get this club back into the Premier Division.

“Colin always tells me that it is a good thing that I can play in a number of different positions.

"I think it was only in goal and left back that I didn’t play last year! It’s my third year combining playing for City and studying in UCC, so I have found a balance between the two and I am very pleased with how that is going.

“You could see the buzz around the club when the fans were allowed back in.

"Even when we were losing against Shelbourne, they really stuck with us and I don’t think you would get that anywhere else.”

Cork City's Josh Honohan holds off UCD's Evan Caffrey to gain possession during their side's SSE AIrtricity First Division match at the UCD Bowl last night. Photograph Moya Nolan

Josh Honohan has endured a frustrating time with injury since making his first team debut in 2019, but made six league starts in the second half of the season, and he says he is keen to put that behind him.

“I’m delighted to sign back really looking forward to next season.

"I can’t wait to get back out on the pitch and get going again, and hopefully push on next season.

“It was great to get back playing again after being out for so long and, on a personal level, it was great to get the international call-up.

"You want to play against the best teams in the country, so we want to get ourselves back into the Premier Division.

"It is going to be a challenge, but one I think we are up to.”

Kargbo’s last appearance of the season was in July, as injury sidelined him, but he is very keen to get back out in front of the City fans next year. “I am very happy to be signing back with the club for another year.

"Having come through the academy, it is really pleasing to be a member of the first team squad.

"It was frustrating to miss the last few months of the season with injury, but I am working hard to get myself back fit again and I am really looking forward to next season.

Cork City's Uniss Kargbo and Shelbourne's Dale Rooney tussle for the ball during the SSE Airtricity first division game at Turner's Cross

“It was fantastic to have the fans back in the stadium for the second half of the season and they gave us a real boost. I can’t wait to get back out there and play in front of them again."