Carrigaline jump to second with narrow win over Springfield in the CWSSL U13 Premier league

Springfield Ramblers 0

Carrigaline 1

CARRIGALINE had to work hard for their 1-0 win over Springfield Ramblers in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U13 Premier league tie at John Murphy Memorial Park in Cobh last weekend, a result which jumped the visitors into second place in the table with 15 points from six games played, three points ahead of their hosts.

The stiff cold breeze blew down the pitch and aided Springfield Ramblers in the first half, but it was Carrigaline who were creating chances with the Springfield keeper Lily Walsh Curley clearing at the feet of an incoming Fiona O’Connell in the 2nd minute and managed to gather up the ball ahead of Sophie McCarthy moments later.

Springfield’s first real chance came from Rachel Barrett whose long range effort went just wide of the posts and had another chance moments later which was deflected for as corner by the Carrigaline keeper Isobel O’Donovan.

Carrigaline, although playing against the wind, continued to press forward, Springfield keeper again gathering the ball from McCarthy and O’Connell in the 20th minute as the visitors were making all of the running.

Springfield had another chance in the 22nd minute only for Isabelle Awan’s effort from a corner kick going just wide as the home side attempted to make use of the wind, even forcing a number of corners as the half wore on.

However, in the 27th minute Carrigaline forced a corner themselves, the ball bouncing around in the area before falling to McCarthy on the edge of the area who blasted the ball past Walsh Curley for the opening score.

The visitors looked for a second goal before the break, only for Springfield keeper Walsh Curley to hold onto the ball ahead of O’Connell just before the half time whistle.

Springfield Ramblers who played against Carrigaline in the CWSSL U13 Premier league match in Cobh recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Carrigaline were now playing with the strong and bitterly cold wind, and almost added a second shortly after the restart when Faye Hanratty ran down the far side only to see her effort blocked by Walsh Curley at the far post for a corner.

Carrigaline continued to press forward, keeping Springfield in their own half for some time, with the home side occasionally breaking away with Elle O’Donovan, Sarah Droomgoole and Amy Nash attempting an attacking move but being denied by a stern Carrigaline defence.

Springfield held firm themselves, clearing every ball that came into the area, surviving a few anxious moments in the six yard box, but fought for every ball as they soaked up immense Carrigaline pressure who had a number of shots on goal from outside the area without much success with the keeper managing to keep Carrigaline at bay.

Carrigaline’s Mollie Sharkey had a chance which hit the side netting followed by Springfield keeper Walsh Curley again gathering the ball ahead of O’Connell right at the end as Carrigaline edged out a narrow 1-0 win and more importantly all three points and second place in the league table.

Springfield Ramblers: Lilly Walsh Curley, Penny Lawlor O’Connor, Isabelle Awan, Isabelle Snow, Gemma Walsh, Rachel Barrett, Lilly Quinlan, Lilly O’Leary, Amy Nash, Clara Nash, Elle O’Donovan, Emma Cronin, Cliona McCarthy, Sarah Drumgoole, Annabelle Shek, Eva Buckley.

Carrigaline: Isobel O’Donovan, Erin Rose O’Brien, Jessie Cunningham, Sadhbh Menihane, Ellen Motherway, Robyn O’Mahony, Julia Fartuntha, Faye Hanratty, Fiona O’Connell, Sophie McCarthy, Ruth McGrath, Libby Aherne, Lucy Cotter, Molly Sharkey, Ava Tattersal, Darcy Cronin, Ruby Harris, Mia Collins.

Referee: Hector Ramierez.