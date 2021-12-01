Business League round-up: Satellite Taxis bounce back with win over OBS

Satellite Taxis 3

OBS 1

SATELLITE TAXIS regained top spot in the Sports Gear Direct Premier Division, leapfrogging, UCC United, by taking all their points from their contest with OBS at Deerpark Secondary School last Sunday morning.

The hosts went at half-time one up after Damien O’Mahony blasted into the top corner after great approach play by Alex McCarthy.

McCarthy set up captain Shane Dorgan who with his back to goal, turned to volley in Taxis’ second.

Niall O’Brien reduced the deficit with an overhead kick before 10-man Satellite went on to seal the points following Kian Fitzgerald’s slotted pass to O’Mahony who rounded Jack Glennon to net a third.

UCC United 0

Martin Harvey Solicitors 0

Martin Harvey Solicitors stretched their unbeaten run to six matches and in the process prevented UCC from staying top.

Both teams had chances, the best of which were Harvey’s Dave O’Leary’s free-kick which was brilliantly save by Brian Burke and at the other end, Harvey’s keeper Eoghan Daly doing likewise to save a one on one.

Burke, Manuel Odelli, and Jack Murphy impressed for the College while Matt Tiffany, Eoin Murphy, and John Paul Morrissey caught the eye for the visitors.

District 11 0

Marlboro Trust 0

Marlboro Trust missed the opportunity to go joint second in the table by being held scoreless by a gritty District 11 who showed their intend to claw out of the drop zone with a disciplined defensive performance.

Harp Celtic 1

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 0

Harp Celtic climbed two places to eight and out of the drop zone for the first time following their first league win at Mayfield Park last Saturday afternoon.

Lee Cooke struck the decisive goal in the 55th minute after a neat passage of play between Jason Keegan and Aaron Roche.

Cooke had plenty to do to control Roche’s high cross to the far post, but still managed to beat Breifne Kent with a low drive to the far corner.

The visitors had a Shane Healy penalty saved brilliantly by Darren Keegan earlier in the first-half after Frank Carley was upended in the area. Cooke, the two Keegans, Darren and Jason along with Jack O’Brien impressed for the winners.

Patrick Ahern and Niall Murphy were solid throughout for Healy’s.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Jay Bazz 3

Brew Boys 0

Jay Bazz inflicted a first defeat on title contenders Brew Boys on a bitterly cold night last Friday at Mayfield Community School.

The visitors were without two key defenders but could have no excuses as the home side ran out deserving winners courtesy of goals from Adam Hegarty, James Fleming, and Brandon Downey.

Suro Cars 0

Lion’s Den 4

Leaders Lion’s Den continue to be the trailblazers after another emphatic win, bringing their goals tally to 47 and staying four clear of new second-placed rivals Daz Barbers. Dean Buckley, Rory Keane, Sam Kelleher and James Buckley scored for the visitors who outstanding performers included the two Buckley’s, Dean and James.

Trend Micro 1

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 0

Trend Micro had conceded nine goals without scoring in their previous two defeats and welcomed the one-nil win at Mayfield Park courtesy of Tomás Gambos. Micro’s centre-back Iraildo Rodriguez da Cruz was outstanding throughout the 90 minutes.

Daz Barbers 3

VIP Barbers 1

Arainn McGrath’s Daz Barbers were good value for their 3-1 win over VIP Barbers at Mayfield Community School on Sunday afternoon to go second.

Dean Twomey (2) and Jay Clow were on target for the winners who went three up at the break easing up in the second 45 and bringing on five subs.

Nikita Zigunov scored VIP’s consolation.

Co. Council 3

Telus International 3

Council’s title aspirations took a dent by conceding a Colm Daly equaliser to with the very last kick of the game.

Earlier, goals from Chris Halpin, Robert Susek and Jordon Hughes put the hosts in front with Cian O’Sullivan and Callan Dempsey replying for a battling Telus who had only picked up one point in their previous five matches.

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovers 2

Cork Hospitals 8

Cork Hospitals put back-to-back wins together for the first time this season by out-gunning the hosts with goals from top scorer Tadhg Whelan (3), Matthew Scallan-Cotter, David Grufferty, Faolan Linnane, Conor O’Halloran and Jonathan Jordan.

Rory Galvin and Thomas Gale netted twice for the Crosshaven based hosts.