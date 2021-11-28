Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 19:20

St Finbarr's v Clonakilty: Three reasons the Blues won their 10th county title

Mark Woods analyses the key moments from the Premier SFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
St Finbarr's v Clonakilty: Three reasons the Blues won their 10th county title

St Finbarr's Eoghan McGreevey wins the ball from Clonakilty's Joe Grimes during the Bon Secours Premier SFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

BELIEF

When it came to the crunch St Finbarr's had enough confidence in their own ability to see the game out and clinch the title. Every time Clonakilty hit them with some brilliant shooting in the second half, the Barrs had the belief to come back, often to draw level and then inch in front once again. The memory of their 2018 victory stood to them, especially after a slow start, but they came good at the right time.

STEVEN SHERLOCK

His winning point in injury-time put the cap on a memorable campaign for the Barrs' sharp-shooter and the team as a whole. He was shadowed throughout by Tom Clancy, who did as good a man-marking job as possible and still couldn't get near Sherlock to prevent his winning point.

Read More

Barrs star Steven Sherlock: I really want to play for Cork again

The fact that it took Sherlock 20 minutes to get off the mark, and that from a free, shows how well Clon did in containing him.

BENCH

St Finbarr's emphasised once again that it's all about strength-in-depth when it comes to winning championships.

They looked to their bench time and again during that hectic second-half while Clonakilty introduced only one substitute.

Cillian Myers-Murray drove over an important point following his introduction while Adam Lyne was also heavily involved in earning a free and then setting up Sherlock for the winner. Michael Shields also summoned his vast experience in those dramatic closing stages.

Read More

Premier SFC analysis: Maguire and Sherlock stood up for the Barrs when it mattered to deny Clon 

More in this section

Kerry v Cork - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Cork footballers face Kerry in Munster semi-final; hurlers will host Limerick
East Cork's Tim O'Donoghue selected as Cork City Sports Athlete of the Month East Cork's Tim O'Donoghue selected as Cork City Sports Athlete of the Month
Cork basketball star Jordan Blount drives Ireland to crucial win over Cyprus Cork basketball star Jordan Blount drives Ireland to crucial win over Cyprus
cork gaa
Fairyhouse Winter Festival - Day Two

Honeysuckle secures Hatton's Grace hat-trick at Fairyhouse

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more