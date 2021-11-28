St Finbarr's v Clonakilty: Three reasons the Blues won their 10th county title

BELIEF

When it came to the crunch St Finbarr's had enough confidence in their own ability to see the game out and clinch the title. Every time Clonakilty hit them with some brilliant shooting in the second half, the Barrs had the belief to come back, often to draw level and then inch in front once again. The memory of their 2018 victory stood to them, especially after a slow start, but they came good at the right time.

STEVEN SHERLOCK

His winning point in injury-time put the cap on a memorable campaign for the Barrs' sharp-shooter and the team as a whole. He was shadowed throughout by Tom Clancy, who did as good a man-marking job as possible and still couldn't get near Sherlock to prevent his winning point.

The fact that it took Sherlock 20 minutes to get off the mark, and that from a free, shows how well Clon did in containing him.

BENCH

St Finbarr's emphasised once again that it's all about strength-in-depth when it comes to winning championships.

They looked to their bench time and again during that hectic second-half while Clonakilty introduced only one substitute.

Cillian Myers-Murray drove over an important point following his introduction while Adam Lyne was also heavily involved in earning a free and then setting up Sherlock for the winner. Michael Shields also summoned his vast experience in those dramatic closing stages.