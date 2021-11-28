Inch Rovers qualify for Munster senior B final with victory over Comeragh, but both Castlehaven and Valley Rovers lose out

INCH ROVERS are through to this year’s Munster LGFA senior B final on a weekend fellow Cork clubs Castlehaven and Valley Rovers bowed out of their provincial championships.

Inch proved too strong for Comeragh Rangers and registered a 2-13 to 0-13 win after extra-time at a freezing Killeagh last Friday evening.

Annie Walsh (0-7), Angela Walsh (1-2), Tara Hickey (1-1), Sarah Harrington, Ciara Irwin and Noelle O’Donovan (0-1 each) got on the Inch scoresheet.

Rovers will take on Rathmore in next weekend’s provincial senior B decider after the Kerry side defeated Clonmel Commericals 3-5 to 1-6 in the second semi-final.

“Baltic was the word used to describe the conditions last Friday night,” Inch Rovers manager Noel O’Connor said.

“Winning a Munster title would be huge for any club and Inch Rovers are no different.

"Rathmore were the runners-up in this year’s senior A final in Kerry so we know we are going to be up against it. These are the days you live for though and the experienced gained will be of huge benefit to our squad.

“Our players have already benefitted from being around the likes of Annie (Walsh) and Angela (Walsh) who have played inter-county football.

"A lot of our younger players are still learning their trade. Hopefully, the Cork club championship games we played against St. Val’s and Clonakilty will stand to us as will this win over Comeragh Rangers.”

Valley Rovers exited the Munster intermediate club championship at the semi-final stage last Saturday. Playing on their home ground in Brinny, a slow start cost Rovers dearly and Monagea took full advantage.

The Limerick side led 2-5 to 0-3 at the interval and held off a Daire Kiely-inspired second half comeback to make it through 2-8 to 0-9.

Full-forward Catriona Davis contributed 2-4 of Monagea’s winning total to qualify for this year’s provincial final.

Daire Kiely (0-5), Michelle O’Regan (0-3) and Lucy Callanan (0-1) were on target for a Valley’s team that rattled a crossbar in the closing stages but could have little complaint with the final outcome.

“Our sluggish start cost us as they got the run on us during the first 15 minutes and we found ourselves 8 points down at half-time,” Valley Rovers manager Denis Kiely commented.

“Monegea are a good team and not senior champions for nothing. We didn’t have a good start. If you don’t get a good start, you generally pay the price for it.

"We were playing a very good outfit and if you were a neutral looking on, you would have said they (Monegea) were a better team than us today.

“The junior and intermediate grades in Cork are very similar. When you do come up against a senior team, no matter what county they are from, in Munster, they are always good. Monegea were well drilled and we have a bit of soul-searching to do if we are going to play senior football next year.

“A lot of our performance today wasn’t of a senior football standard.

"It is late in the season and the girls are tired having put an awful lot in but sometimes you win or you learn. We learned a lot today.”

Goals in either half proved crucial for Tipperary’s Mullinahone as they saw off Castlehaven 2-6 to 1-7 to reach this year’s Munster junior A final.

Lorraine O’Shea played superbly for the winners, scoring 1-4 on an afternoon Chloe Gunn (1-0), Grainne Horgan and Aoibhe O’Shea (0-1 each) also contributed.

A second half Noreen O’Sullivan goal wasn’t enough to prevent defeat for a Castlehaven team who also had Katie Cronin, Grainne O’Sullivan, Rachel Whelton, Mairead O’Driscoll and Hannah Sheehy on the scoresheet.

“Winning the Cork junior A county championship was our main goal at the start of the year,” Castlehaven manager Dinny Cahalane admitted.

“Look, they gave it everything they had to today and it just didn’t go our way. We missed a few scores and they got a handy goal near the end.

"It came at a good time for them as well and it was hard to claw that back. I am dead proud of these Castlehaven girls all year and not just today.

“A lot of our shots were forced today. Mullinahone had fourteen players behind the ball at different stages and it is very hard to play against that. "We are still dead proud of them, they are an unbelievable bunch of girls.

"Castlehaven will get our heads up once again and go for it at intermediate next year.”