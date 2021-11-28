Melia puts on a masterclass as she leads Glanmire to victory over great rivals DCU Mercy

The Address UCC Glanmire 80

DCU Mercy 77

THE Address UCC Glanmire were brought right down to the wire by DCU Mercy before prevailing in a magnificent Women’s Super League clash at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday afternoon.

There has been great games at this venue over at the years but this one had everything with the brilliance of Claire Melia (33pts) once again inspiring the Leesiders to victory.

UCC Glanmire were quickly into their stride as consecutive baskets from Claire Melia and Casey Grace in the opening minute gave them the perfect start.

Credit to DCU they showed their class and with Hannah Thornton posing them problems at the post they were soon back on parity.

Claire Melia was having a tough battle at the post and when she nailed her second three pointer in the eight minute it gave her side a one point lead 14-13.

The play from both sides was fast and furious but the Glanmire coach Mark Scannell couldn’t have been happy with his sides defending but they did manage to go in at the end of the opening period leading by the minimum 21-20.

On the restart Greenberg who was allowed the freedom of the court nailed another jumper with the home side still struggling in defence.

DCU were playing simple structured basketball and when Greenberg nailed two free throws in the 15th minute they led by 32-29.

The response was instant as Carrie Shepherd nailed a long range three pointer and suddenly the American came to life.

Lesley Ann Wilkinson of The Address UCC Glanmire manages to pass the ball as DCU Mercy's Nicole Clancy looks on during the Womens Super League basketball match at the Mardyke. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Glanmire’s other American Gigi Smith was struggling at both ends of the court and only registered her first basket of the game with 2.20 remaining to the interval.

To be fair Glanmire inspired by Melia finished the half in style and after registering eight unanswered points they deservedly went in at the break with a 45-38 interval lead.

The Dublin side looked right up for battle on the restart and punished Glanmire with the opening three baskets that reduced the deficit to the minimum after just two minutes.

When Glanmire look back on this game they will surely praise the contribution of their Irish Senior International star Claire Melia.

After a hard fought third quarter it was fitting that Melia would finish with a stunning three pointer that gave Glanmire a 66-62 lead entering the crucial final period.

Coming down the stretch both sides went for the jugular and credit to DCU they made life difficult for the home side at both ends of the court.

Indeed DCU commanded a 72-69 lead midway through the quarter before Shepherd produced a dagger outside the arc.

That basket proved inspirational as Glanmire pushed on with McKenna driving her team forward and Melia getting the crucial touches.

Maeve Phelan of The Address UCC Glanmire makes a break towards the DCU Mercy's basket during the Womens Super League basketball match at the Mardyke. Picture: Howard Crowdy

When you a win a game without three key players in the shape of Claire O’Sullivan Miriam Loughery and Annalise Murphy you are doing something right and at this present time Glanmire look a team heading in the right direction.

Scorers for The Address UCC Glanmire: C Melia 33, C Shepherd 23, A McKenna 10.

DCU Mercy: B Greenberg 26, A Mayze 15, H Thornton 14.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna , L A Wilkinson, C Grace, L Scannell, M Furlong, G Smith, A Dooley, C Shepherd.

DCU Mercy: M Connolly, N Clancy, C Mulligan, R Huijsdens, M Phelan, A Mayze, E Carroll, M O Seaghdha, H Thornton, A Donohue, R Brennan, B Greenberg.

Referees: Peter James Coughlan, Maurice Thornhill (Cork)