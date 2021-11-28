Keith Moynihan praises Mallow's powers of resilience

Mallow manager Keith Moynihan paid tribute to the composure and character of his team as Seán Hayes struck late to give them victory over St Michael’s in Bons Secours Hospital Cork SAFC final.

What had been a four-point lead was lost in injury time as Michael’s battled back, but Mallow dug deep to conjure a winning score as Matty Taylor’s pass picked out Hayes for a goal and a 2-12 to 0-15.

It means that they will play premier senior next year and Moynihan was impressed with the in-game response.

“I know they’re all clichés, when you talk about process and character and all of that,” he said, “but that’s what the training for every club has become now.

“With these situations, you practise and you talk about what will happen if they come back, if they come level.

“We were under the cosh at that stage – at the last water break, we were talking about game-management and making sure that we did the right things at the right times and getting the extra score but we did the opposite.

“We missed one or two, I suppose we fed oxygen to the fire at that stage and they got two or three really good scores. Their corner-back came up and the space opened – in fairness to the guy, he kept going and stuck a point.

Of course we were worried by that point but we try to encourage the lads to be brave on the ball and get on it, not to shrink away. They did that and the goal came, then.

“It’s about having the character and that’s what our lads did. Big players rise on big occasions and Matty did it today, I’m so delighted for him. Seán Hayes then, for him not to start on this team is very hard on him but, again, other fellas have taken their opportunities and we were just in the comfortable position that we have the luxury of being to bring him on.

“He did it in the semi-final, he did it again today.”

Mallow’s win came after losing the 2020 final to Éire Óg in June while Cian O’Riordan, James Loughrey, Andrew Cashman and Michael Quirke had all departed. That they managed to repeat the feat and then go on better was very pleasing for Moynihan.

“It is a great achievement,” he said, “I also think it’s testament to the group phase.

I was telling the lads today that Mallow, Kanturk, Mitchelstown are all back in finals and down in Kerry with Beaufort, Gneeveguilla and Castlegregory it’s the same.

“The short turnaround has helped, but also the group phase because the consistent teams and the ones playing good football are the ones rising to the top and they’re being rewarded by being given semi-final spots.

“That all helps and it’s why today’s final was so close – both teams were top seeds and, obviously, you have to survive a scare in the semi-final when you’ve been off for four weeks but that’s why today was competitive.”

When the celebrations die down, they will face into 2022 as a premier senior side and it’s a challenge Moynihan is looking forward to.

“We know that we’re maybe one of the bigger fish in a pond today, but next year we’re going to be right back at the bottom.

“We’re going to be trying to attempt to play ball with the likes of St Finbarr’s, Clonakilty, Nemo Rangers – they’re the teams we aspire to, they’re the players we want to be. That’s where we want to be and it’s where I think the town of Mallow should be and now are.”