Matty Taylor says Mallow learned from 2020 SAFC final loss

BEATEN in the 2020 final by Éire Óg in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the June heat, it was a far happier occasion for Mallow in the cold of near-December and Man of the Match Matty Taylor felt that they had put that earlier defeat to educational use.

“We took an awful lot of lessons from that in June,” he said. “We were very disappointed with our performance on the day but we were beaten by the better side, so we couldn’t have any qualms about that.

“But we regrouped – there’s a great group there. Fierce credit goes to the management, Keith and all of his backroom team. It’s phenomenal work they do behind the scenes.

“Keith gave the players a bit of space to do their own thing for a couple of weeks and we got back into it then.”

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Trailing by a point at half-time, Mallow got on top in the third quarter.

“We would have felt at half-time that we didn’t come out of the blocks at all,” Taylor said.

“It was all on Michael’s terms – they dominated the first half, really. It was over to us really as players, there was nothing more that management could do.

“We just had to put it into action out on the field and luckily in the second half it came together for us.”

However, a four-point evaporated in injury time – did Taylor have any fears that Michael’s would deny them?

“I wouldn’t say ‘fears’,” he said.

We looked to our more experienced players in that situation, to get on the ball and settle things down, and that’s what happened.

“Seán was the right man in the right position. He came off the bench against Ballingeary in the semi-final and scored a goal, too.

“We know that he has that in his locker, so we said that if we get him in, one on one, to exploit it and we did that. He did great, to be fair.”

The Mallow supporters in full voice. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

After beating Michael’s in the 2017 Premier IFC decider, Mallow had two years at senior level and Taylor is looking forward to sampling the top grade again.

“I think it’s a totally different group, to be fair,” he said.

“We fully believe that we can go toe-to-toe with the teams up in the premier senior grade and it’s a great thing to look forward to.

“We’ll enjoy this one for now and we’ll look to next year later on in the winter!”