Mitchelstown had to dig deep to get back to another county final

WHAT a win for Mitchelstown to secure a place in the Intermediate A Football Championship final.

Without Mark Keane, who has returned to Australia, and despite losing Cathail O'Mahony midway through to injury, Mitchelstown produced a courageous performance to secure victory against a Kilshannig side that led for large spells.

When Mitchelstown were backed up against the wall, they rose to the occasion and secured a memorable victory in a gripping duel, setting up a final against Iveleary next Sunday, though they'll be hoping Cork senior O'Mahony stages a recovery for that clash.

Mitchelstown manager Martin O’Brien was full of praise for the character of his players, returning to the decider having lost the delayed 2020 final to Rockchapel at the end of the summer.

The reality is with 12 or 13 minutes to go, we looked like we weren’t going to kick for home.

“But I never lose faith and they are a great bunch of lads. It is probably too raw to comment on the performance, I’ll need to sit down and watch the game.

“I am just delighted we are back in a county final. It takes a lot of character and if you lose a county final you normally have a year to get yourself right. We are back in one 12-14 weeks later.

“I kept telling the lads at halftime to keep it to a one-score game and we’d kick for home.

“Kilshannig are a great football team. But we kept believing in what we were doing. I asked the lads when we came to the last water break, just play how we have trained. That is what they did.”

Kilshannig's Darragh O'Sullivan shoots under pressure from Mitchelstown's Lorcan Finn. Picture: David Keane.

Mitchelstown showcased here that this is a team full of resilience and refuses to give up.

A number of the Mitchelstown players won a Junior A hurling title with Ballygiblin last weekend. O’Brien said that momentum was brought into his Mitchelstown footballing setup.

“Success breeds success. The boys that were playing hurling the last couple of weeks, they drove us on. They are used to success now and have brought it into our group."

All from Mitchelstown will be leading to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon next when they will face Iveleary in the Cork IAFC decider at 1pm.

It is a short turnaround. We need to get the bodies rested up, get some recovery in and go again.

“We are playing an absolutely phenomenal team. They haven’t been beaten in two seasons. It will be really difficult, but that is where we want to be.”

Mitchelstown will hope to build on the momentum gained from this morale-boosting semi-final win over Kilshannig and use it as a catalyst to secure championship success next weekend in the decider against Iveleary.