Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 17:25

UCC lose to powerful Clontarf in exciting seven-try AIL tie at the Mardyke

The Dublin visitors showed why they are top of Division 1A as their stronger forwards flexed their muscles
UCC lose to powerful Clontarf in exciting seven-try AIL tie at the Mardyke

Referee Dermot Blake awards a penalty try to UCC in their Energia AIL division 1A match against Clontarf at theMardyke, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Mark Woods

UCC 17 Clontarf 36 

A five try to two victory suggests energia All-Ireland League Division 1A leaders, Clontarf, registered a routine victory over lowly UCC at the Mardyke on Saturday.

It was far from plain sailing for the visitors, however, though Tarf deserved their bonus point triumph to consolidate their lofty perch in the table.

College will rue not capitalising on a yellow card to Tarf second row Ed Kelly after 56 minutes, when the Dublin side led 17-10, but were defending frantically.

The spirited students dominated from the resumption only to lack the necessary accuracy and composure in their attempts to pierce a rock Tarf defence.

They were awarded a promising five-metre scrum moments after it was 15 against 14, but College allowed themselves be disrupted and lost possession in the process.

Sensing their opportunity, their opponents counter-attacked and with it took much of the sting out of the student challenge by scoring a third try through experienced prop Ivan Soroko, converted by Conor Kearns for 22-10.

Clontarf bagged the all-important bonus point with a fourth try after 68 minutes, substitute Tadhg Bird sending Cian O’Donoghue in for his second.

College, though, are resilient and defiant and hit back with a try from substitute John Willis, six minutes from the with captain Rob Hedderman converting.

That only riled the grizzly old warriors in the Tarf pack and they responded with their fifth try a couple of minutes later, Bird touching down wide on the right.

The opening exchanges offered a hint of what lay in store for College, who suffered like most, when Tarf’s rolling maul started chugging.

They only took three minutes to flex their muscle against their lighter and less experienced forwards, flanker Paul Deeney benefitting for the opening try.

It was 14-0 after 20 minutes, courtesy of O’Riordan following another maul, which, this time, mal-functioned.

College eventually settled and enjoyed a six-minute purple patch, which yielded 10 unanswered points.

Hedderman landed a 32nd minute penalty before the students gave Tarf some of their own medicine with a determined line-out maul, instigated by Mark Bissessar, which resulted in a penalty try.

Typically, Tarf replied almost immediately with a Kearns penalty for 17-10 at the interval.

The opening quarter-hour offered plenty of encouragement for College until Tarf showed why they’re top of the table.

Scorers for UCC: Tries: Pen, J Willis.

Con: R Hedderman.

Pen: R Hedderman.

Scorers for Clontarf: Tries: P Deeney, C O’Donoghue (2), I Soroko, T Bird.

Cons: C Kearns (4).

Pen: C Kearns UCC: R Hedderman; L Bruce, D French, D Squires, G Coomber; C Whooley, L Kahn; A Heaney, S Buckley, C Hanlon; S O’Sullivan, M Bissessar; A Brien, J O’Sullivan, J Kelleher.

Subs: D O’Connor, T Ormond, J Willis, P McBarron, L Kerr, T Duggan.

CLONTARF: J Power; M Brown, M Courtney, D Hawkshaw, C O’Donoghue; C Kearns, L Angus; I Soroko, C O’Flynn, B Griffin; E Kelly, C Daly; P Deeney, M Kearney, V Gavin.

Subs: B Gray, D Bolger, J Carroll, Z Ryan, T Bird, J Horgan.

Referee: D Blake (MAR).

More in this section

East Cork's Tim O'Donoghue selected as Cork City Sports Athlete of the Month East Cork's Tim O'Donoghue selected as Cork City Sports Athlete of the Month
Cork basketball star Jordan Blount drives Ireland to crucial win over Cyprus Cork basketball star Jordan Blount drives Ireland to crucial win over Cyprus
PIHC final preview: Spillane's return to help Castlelyons see off Courcey Rovers PIHC final preview: Spillane's return to help Castlelyons see off Courcey Rovers
cork rugby
Kerry v Cork - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final

Cork footballers face Kerry in Munster semi-final; hurlers will host Limerick

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more