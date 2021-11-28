Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 09:55

St Mary's High School defeat Coachford College in Senior A camogie final

An injury-time goal from Aishling McCarthy gave Midleton school their first A title in 30 years
St Mary's High School defeat Coachford College in Senior A camogie final

St Mary’s Midleton players Niamh O'Connor, Caoimhe Cronin and Fave McGrath fight for this ball with Aoife Ring and Maedhby Ring of Coachford College in the Cork Colleges Camogie Senior A final at Castle Road. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mary Newman

St Mary’s High School, Midleton 2-2 Coachford College 0-5 

ST Mary’s High School, Midleton took the Cork Colleges Senior A title as they edged out Coachford College in a close contest in Castle Road in ideal conditions on an excellent surface.

On three occasions the sides were level and it looked as if we might have to go to extra time but a goal two minutes into added time from Aishling McCarthy was enough to tip the balance in St Mary's favour and give them a first title since 1991. All over the field, they had excellent performers, particularly Aoife Healy, Mary Millerick and Rachel Leahy.

Leahy gave St Mary's the lead after six minutes, and using the strong wind they pressurised the Coachford defence who stood firm, with Eireann O’Shea, Aoife Twomey and Maria Buckley working hard.

With both schools dropping a player back, so scores were hard to come by. Coachford got off the mark with an Amy Sheppard free 10 minutes in and her second free made it 0-2 to 0-1 at the first water break.

Coachford battened down the hatches as St Mary's pumped a lot of balls into the danger zone. That pressure finally told when Lilly Hayes-Nally was quickest to react to Kate O'Brien’s long-range free as it dropped into the square and she finished smartly to the net: 1-1 to 0-2.

With the strong wind, Coachford came out of the blocks fast in the second half and were level thanks to Sheppard, a point from play and another from a placed ball. Both goalkeepers were kept busy Caoimhe O’Mahony and Chloe Lane showing great calmness under pressure with good handling and distribution all through.

After the second water break, O’Brien hit St Mary's first score of the second half and against the breeze, they were enjoying the lion's share of possession.

Sheppard converted a 45 with four minutes remaining to tie it up but St Mary's struck for the winning goal in the closing stages.

Roisín Murphy, St Mary’s Midleton, is tackled by Aoife Ring, Coachford College. Picture: Dan Linehan
Roisín Murphy, St Mary’s Midleton, is tackled by Aoife Ring, Coachford College. Picture: Dan Linehan

Scorers for St Marys Midleton: A McCarthy, L Hayes-Nally 1-0 each, K O’Brien (f), R Leahy 0-1 each.

Coachford College: A Sheppard 0-5 (0-3 f, 0-1 45).

St MARY'S: C Lane (Castlemartyr); C Cronin (Midleton), R Murphy (Fr O’Neill's), N O’Connor (Killeagh); M Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), A Healy (Aghada), S Kent (Killeagh); G O’Neill (Fr O'Neill's), R Leahy (Aghada); A Brenner (Killeagh), D Kiniry (Dungourney), F McGrath (Castlemartyr; K O'Brien (Fr O'Neill's), A McCarthy (Castlemartyr), L Hayes-Nally (Castlemartyr).

Sub: G Rooney (Fr O'Neill's) for F McGrath (39).

COACHFORD: C O'Mahony (Cloughduv); M Leahy (Aghabullogue), L Buttimer (Cloughduv), R Barrett (Aghabullogue); E O’Shea (Aghabullogue), A Twomey (Aghabullogue), M Buckley (Aghabullogue); A Sheppard (Cloughduv), A Barrett (Aghabullogue); N Barry-Murphy (Aghabullogue), M Ring (Aghabullogue), L Daly (Inniscarra); K Honahan (Aghabullogue), A Lehane (Cloughduv), A Ring (Inniscarra).

Sub: E Buckley (Aghabullogue) for L Daly.

Referee: Ger Sheehan (Douglas).

Read More

Cork underage camogie round-up: Barrs bag minor crown against Midleton

More in this section

East Cork's Tim O'Donoghue selected as Cork City Sports Athlete of the Month East Cork's Tim O'Donoghue selected as Cork City Sports Athlete of the Month
Cork basketball star Jordan Blount drives Ireland to crucial win over Cyprus Cork basketball star Jordan Blount drives Ireland to crucial win over Cyprus
PIHC final preview: Spillane's return to help Castlelyons see off Courcey Rovers PIHC final preview: Spillane's return to help Castlelyons see off Courcey Rovers
cork camogie
Kerry v Cork - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final

Cork footballers face Kerry in Munster semi-final; hurlers will host Limerick

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more