St Finbarr's v Clonakilty: Barrs' experience and belief can swing Premier SFC final

ST FINBARR’S are guarding against any complacency going into the Bon Secours Premier Senior Football Championship final against Clonakilty at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, tomorrow, at 3pm, according to manager Paul O’Keeffe.

They’re warm favourites with the bookies to win their 10th title and their second in four seasons, but history has placed the Togher club on high alert.

“That’s a killer if you get into the mindset that we only have to turn up to lift the cup because you’re in grave danger,” he said during the week.

“I think we’re lucky in terms of backroom staff because we all have our horror stories with the Barrs in counties as few of us have winners’ medals.

“It’s just hammering home the message that there’s a game there to be won tomorrow and it’s not to be taken lightly.

“If you’re complacent going it you’re done, simple as that, and if you switch off for any amount of time in a county final you’ll be in trouble.”

There’s a familiar theme to the last meeting between the sides in 2009 when Clon ripped the form book to shreds.

“I remember it well and we’ve spoken about it. One of the lads was saying the Barrs were 1/10 going into the game.

“It was crazy stuff and Clon came up and gave us a lesson. It was over before we even fired.

“Hopefully, lightning doesn’t strike twice and we play to our potential and come out the right side of it, but we’re under no illusions.”

Paul O'Keeffe, Barrs senior football manager. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The Barrs are bidding to add to their 2018 victory, achieved by a one-point win over Duhallow in a terrific final.

“It gives you belief that you got over the line before, especially as the monkey on the back was colossal because we hadn’t won it in over 30 years and you had all that baggage to deal with.

“Fellows know what it takes to win a final and that is worth something.

“We have a lot of big-match experience and you’d hope players will bring that to bear.”

Captain Ian Maguire will lead out a full-strength team, much to the manager’s relief and delight.

“We’ve a clean bill of health for everyone which makes a pleasant change.

The approach we’ve taken all year is based on how fellows perform in training, so we might have a few tweaks to the panel from the semi-final win over Castlehaven.

“It’s tough on those players who don’t make the panel this week, but that’s the nature of it.”

Eoin Comyns, Barrs, and Robbie Minihane, Castlehaven, challenge in the air. Picture: Larry Cummins

It’s the third meeting between the clubs, having played a league final in early August and the concluding group game in qualifying.

The Barrs won both, an exciting seven-goal affair followed by a dour second encounter.

“I wouldn’t be reading anything into those two games. I think Clon have improved out of all measure really, especially when you see how they performed against Douglas.

“The way they set up against us in the group stage was very defensive and I believe they’ve got better at it.

“From our own perspective, the stats from that day showed we had our most inefficient scoring return, so they clearly put us under pressure,” O’Keeffe concluded.