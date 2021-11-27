Cork underage camogie round-up: Barrs bag minor crown against Midleton

St Finbarr’s 2-20 Midleton 2-11

ST FINBARR’S and Midleton played out a closely contested SE Systems Premier 2 Minor Camogie Championship final in Castle Road with victory going to St Finbarr’s after an exciting contest where a strong second-half performance helped turn the tide in St Finbarr’s direction.

Weather conditions were superb given the time of the year and with the sun shining it helped to make it an exciting contest for the players and attendance.

In an action-packed contest, Midleton led at the halftime whistle thanks to two goals from Rachel Ryan. Both sides were on target with excellent points and play swinging from end to end.

Nicole Olden, Orlaith Cahalane, Aoife Byrne-O’Riordan and Sophie McTiernan kept the scoreboard ticking over for St Finbarr’s as Vivienne Gleeson and Abbie Foley kept Midleton in front as they added points to their tally to hold a 2-7 to 0-11 interval lead.

St Finbarr’s dug deep on the resumption and applying a lot of pressure they put the Midleton defense under huge pressure. Nicole Olden, Orlaith Cahalane, Aoife Byrne O’ Riordan, Ella Wiggington–Barrett all pickled off points as they began to find gaps in the Midleton defense.

At the opposite end of the pitch, the St Finbarr’s defense was much tighter as they closed down the Midleton attack allowing them little room and it was left to Vivienne Gleeson to keep the scoreboard ticking over with points from frees as Midleton strove to stay in the contest.

Goals were vital for St Finbarr’s and it was one apiece in the second half from Orlaith Cahalane and Alex Moynihan that helped put the game beyond Midleton’s reach.

St Finbarr’s Nicole Olden was named as The Echo Player of the Match.

Mairead Donovan presents the Premier 2 Minor trophy to St Finbarr's captain Ciara Hurley.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: O Cahalane 1-11, A Byrne- O’ Riordan: 0.3, A Moynihan 1-0, N Olden, C Golden 0-2 each, S Tiernan Wiggington- Barrett 0-1 each.

Midleton: V Gleeson 0-10, R Ryan 2-0, A Foley 0-2.

ST FINBARR’S: C Hurley; K O’Shea, C Callanan, C Walsh; L Morley, S Daly, A O’Callaghan; N Olden, C Golden; A Byrne-O’Riordan, S McTiernan, E Wiggington –Barrett; E Hallahan, O Cahalane, A Moynihan.

Subs: M Murphy for S Mc Tiernan O’Callaghan for A Moynihan

MIDLETON: J Connaughton; M Kelly, L Hogan, R Hennessey; C Cronin, Y Abernethy, M Daly- Harkin; I Nestor, A Fitzgerald; E O’Sullivan, J Keegan-O’Connell; L Goulding, A Foley, V Gleeson, R Ryan.

Subs: S Ni Teangana for C Cronin (h/t), E Lamb for L Goulding (inj), K Quirke for E O’Sullivan.

U14 AND U16 COMPETITIONS CONCLUDED

The curtain came down on competitions recently when the U14 and U16 league and championship finals were decided.

In the U16 premier plate final Valley Rovers had a five-point victory over Aghabullogue on a 2-13 to 2-8 scoreline.

Ballinhassig took the U16 A league plate with a win over Na Piarsaigh. The U16 A championship plate was won by Laochra Óg won with a victory over Castlemartyr.

The U16 B2 championship went to Clonakilty with a win over Aghabullogue.

In the U16 C league cup final Banteer defeated Watergrashill. In the U16 C league plate the title went to Kinsale as they overcame Dungourney.

The U16 B league cup was won by Kilbrittain-Timoleague who beat Barryroe.

The U14 A premier league title was won by Sarsfields as they overcame Éire Óg.

The U14 A league cup was won by Midleton with a victory over Kilbrittain/Timoleague. The U14 A league plate title went to Killeagh as they defeated Cloughduv.

The U14B 2 league title was won by St. Fanahan’s as they got the upper hand on Bandon and the U14 C league cup was won by Kilworth who defeated Grenagh. The U14 C league plate went to Nemo who defeated Bride Rovers.