Munster rugby games in South Africa to be postponed due to new Covid variant

MUNSTER have stated they are "safe and well" in Pretoria as they await further clarity on this Saturday's URC match against the Bulls, which has been thrown into doubt after a new Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa.

The South African leg of the United Rugby Championship has descended into disarray as a result of a worrying new Covid-19 ‘super variant’.

Munster, who were scheduled to face the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday, have been based in the province of Gauteng, which is the epicentre of the latest outbreak in South Africa. Their upcoming games are set to be postponed and the Munster squad will fly back to Ireland as soon as possible.

📰We all are safe & well in Pretoria.



We are working with URC on the ongoing situation relating to Covid-19 & will provide an update once we know more #MunsterInSA 🇿🇦 #SUAF🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 26, 2021

On Thursday evening, South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Disease reported a total of 2,465 new Covid-19 cases in South Africa, with 1,950 of those cases recorded in Gauteng in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, there were 1,018 cases.

Gauteng has consistently been the worst-hit province for new infections over the past two weeks, which follows the confirmation that a new Covid-19 variant known as B.1.1.529 had been identified in SA.

More than 100 positive cases of the variant have already been detected so far in South Africa, and has seen the country promptly placed back on the EU and UK’s travel red lists.

On Friday morning, Munster released a short statement to say: "We all are safe and well in Pretoria. We are working with URC on the ongoing situation relating to Covid-19 and will provide an update once we know more."

Cardiff and Scarlets have already confirmed they are planning to leave South Africa on the eve of the next round of the URC, and it’s understood that a statement will soon be released to provide further detail on the latest disruption to the competition.

INEVITABLE

It now appears almost inevitable that matches for the next two rounds of the URC could be cancelled or postponed, while plans of finally welcoming fans back to South Africa’s stadiums look likely to be scuppered indefinitely.

Besides Munster’s clash against the Bulls on Saturday, Zebre were set to play the Stormers, Scarlets had been scheduled to face the Sharks, while Cardiff were poised to tackle the Lions on Sunday.

“With the situation in South Africa having changed so quickly, we are now looking to repatriate our staff ASAP,” Cardiff confirmed in a statement.

For concerned families and friends, please rest assured that our focus is to ensure the safety and welfare of our people and will keep you updated with any developments.”

It’s believed that the Welsh sides were looking to arrange a charter flight from South Africa on Friday as they scrambled to get home before mandatory hotel quarantine regulations come into effect from Sunday for those travelling from such a newly red-listed country.

“Following the news of a new Covid-19 variant in South Africa, Scarlets would like to assure families and friends that we are making every effort to get our touring party back home to the UK as soon as possible,” Scarlets stated. “We will provide further updates as soon as we can.” Earlier this week, Munster coach Johann van Graan said the team was remaining vigilant and mindful of the Covid-19 situation, but no one could have predicted how quickly the landscape would change.

“We know this virus doesn’t ask questions, so we test every morning, and try our best to remain healthy,” Van Graan commented on Tuesday.

However, since the announcement of the 'Nu' Variant, the seven-day average is up 189% with a daily test positivity of 6.5%. The latest figures show that 2,172 people are currently in hospital, with 114 more deaths. Only 28.4% of the population are reported to be vaccinated.

Specifically in Gauteng, as of Thursday night, the 1,950 new cases represented the biggest single-day increase since 13 August, with 707 patients in hospital and 55 in ICU.

Ironically, the two rounds of matches in South Africa were originally due to be played in Italy due to Covid issues, but they were then switched back once the country was taken off the UK's red travel list in October.

In golf, four Irish golfers are among 16 players to have withdrawn from the Joburg Open, the opening event of the DP World Tour (rebranded from the European Tour). Jonathan Caldwell, Niall Kearney, Paul Dunne, and Cormac Sharvin are seeking to leave the country amid the new outbreak.