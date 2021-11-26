Cork jockey Davy Russell on his big decision to return to the saddle at 42

“When I was injured and it looked like it might be hard for me to come back, there was a hole there I wasn’t sure how I was going to fill.
"I was pushing to get back if my body was going to allow me and it wasn’t until about seven days before I renewed my licence that I felt I was ready to come back and that hole was going to be filled by being a jockey again.
While Blackmore was taking the Betfair Chase aboard A Plus Tard at Haydock, last season’s Ballymore Novices Hurdle winner Bob Olinger made his seasonal debut in winning a Beginners Chase for trainer Henry De Bromhead and Doneraile jockey Darragh O’Keeffe.
"If you want to be critical of him I suppose you could say that but it's his first run over fences and these take plenty of jumping but overall I thought his jumping was very good and he'll come on plenty from today as well.
"He has the scope and he won a point-to-point for Pat Doyle. Today was just about getting around, we know he has the engine.”