Three reasons Kanturk beat Fr O'Neill's in the SAHC final

Goals

It's the old cliché again and while Fr O’Neill’s also banged in three of their own, the timing of Colin Walsh’s goals, especially his third after 44 minutes, was crucial.

His first after six minutes helped settle the side and his second immediately cancelled out O’Neill’s second, as well.

But, it was the completion of his hat-trick, which helped Kanturk gain a firm grip and there was no loosening on the run in to another famous afternoon.

Kanturk's Colin Walsh celebrates a goal. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Experience

Not for the first time in their illustrious careers, Aidan Walsh and Lorcán McLoughlin, stepped up to the plate, when it mattered most as both made significant contributions. Walsh began slowly against the imposing Mark O’Keeffe at centre-back for Fr O’Neill’s, but once he settled, points flowed sweetly, two in quick succession in the first half and three more on the resumption.

McLoughlin oozed class all the way through, repeatedly creating that extra bit of time and space in which to showcase his talents, whether going short or else long in the direction of Colin Walsh and company.

Greater depth

Fr O’Neill’s did manage to get Cork’s Ger Millerick on the pitch after his protracted spell on the sideline through injury, but Declan Dalton was an obvious loss to their hopes. Kanturk, though, were able to spring scorers like Cian Clernon and Daniel O’Connell to add to the threat posed by Brian O’Sullivan and Liam O’Keeffe.