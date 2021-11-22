Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

Three reasons Kanturk beat Fr O'Neill's in the SAHC final

Duhallow side celebrated a 3-17 to 2-13 victory at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Three reasons Kanturk beat Fr O'Neill's in the SAHC final

Kanturk goalkeeoer Grantis Bucinskas is tackled by Fr O'Neill's Jason Hankard during the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

Goals

It's the old cliché again and while Fr O’Neill’s also banged in three of their own, the timing of Colin Walsh’s goals, especially his third after 44 minutes, was crucial.

His first after six minutes helped settle the side and his second immediately cancelled out O’Neill’s second, as well.

But, it was the completion of his hat-trick, which helped Kanturk gain a firm grip and there was no loosening on the run in to another famous afternoon.

Kanturk's Colin Walsh celebrates a goal. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Kanturk's Colin Walsh celebrates a goal. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Experience

Not for the first time in their illustrious careers, Aidan Walsh and Lorcán McLoughlin, stepped up to the plate, when it mattered most as both made significant contributions. Walsh began slowly against the imposing Mark O’Keeffe at centre-back for Fr O’Neill’s, but once he settled, points flowed sweetly, two in quick succession in the first half and three more on the resumption.

McLoughlin oozed class all the way through, repeatedly creating that extra bit of time and space in which to showcase his talents, whether going short or else long in the direction of Colin Walsh and company.

Greater depth

Fr O’Neill’s did manage to get Cork’s Ger Millerick on the pitch after his protracted spell on the sideline through injury, but Declan Dalton was an obvious loss to their hopes. Kanturk, though, were able to spring scorers like Cian Clernon and Daniel O’Connell to add to the threat posed by Brian O’Sullivan and Liam O’Keeffe.

Read More

Colin Walsh fires Kanturk to county senior A hurling glory with hat-trick

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Women Press Conference & Training Session Saoirse Noonan included in Ireland squad after firing Shels to league glory
MSL soccer: Extra-time win for Kinsale over Blarney United in Pop Keller Cup  MSL soccer: Extra-time win for Kinsale over Blarney United in Pop Keller Cup 
Boherbue survive Urhan test to earn swift return to County JAFC final against Ballinhassig Boherbue survive Urhan test to earn swift return to County JAFC final against Ballinhassig
cork gaa
UCC Demons Kyle Hosford delighted to be named as Irish basketball captain 

UCC Demons Kyle Hosford delighted to be named as Irish basketball captain 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more