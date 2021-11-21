Glanmire's class to much for Fr Mathew's as they win this local derby clash at their ease

Fr Mathew's 56

The Address UCC Glanmire 94

THE Address UCC Glanmire had a comfortable win over Cork rivals Fr Mathew's in the Women’s Super League at the Fr Mathew's Arena on Sunday afternoon.

In a game that failed to ignite at any stage Glanmire were simply in a different league once they found a resemblance of their best form.

For the Glanmire coach Mark Scannell winning was important as it keeps their revival on track.

“It was a good performance from my entire squad as we had big contributions from the bench and overall the girls put in a good shift,” said Mark Scannell.

The Glanmire chief acknowledged that Mathew's without American Shannon Brady are a weaker side but also pointed out that his own absentees Claire O’Sullivan and Miriam Loughery are a loss to his panel.

“You can only play what’s in front of you and I thought it was a decent performance after the International break and it was good to have Claire Melia back as she adds a serious presence to our side,” added Scannell.

Glanmire were quickest out of the blocks with Aine McKenna executing consecutive baskets in the opening minute.

In the next three possessions Glanmire’s shooting options were careless as Mathews bounced back to tie the game in the fourth minute.

Claire Melia had a slow start as she was starved of possession in the offence court but consecutive baskets two minutes later saw Glanmire restore a 12-6 lead.

Casey Grace shooting a basket for The Address UCC Glanmire, shooting against Fr. Mathew's in the Women's Superleague at Fr. Mathew's Arena.

The basketball in the closing minutes of this quarter was sloppy particularly from Glanmire who wasted possession after possession and a late Anna Lynch basket ensured the deficit was reduced to 19-11 entering the second period.

On the restart Glanmire didn’t improve as the scoring averages remained low and for Mathews playing without American Shannon Brady options in the offence court were minimal.

As the quarter matured the class of Glanmire began making an impact as they scored at will and with two minutes remaining they increased their lead to 20 points with Melia and Gigi Smith exposing poor Mathews defending.

The biggest cheer of the half came in the final possession when Carrie Shepherd nailed a buzzer beater with a follow up shot to the board that ensured her side went in commanding a 22 point lead 48-26.

Amy Murphy gave Mathews the perfect start to the second half with a stunning three pointer but Aine McKenna nailed a similar shot for Glanmire.

It was a case of Glanmire going through the motions in this period with coach Scannell able to use various rotations such was their dominance.

Entering the final quarter Glanmire had surged into a 73-42 lead and when Leslie Ann Wilkinson shot a stunning left hand floater they increased their lead to 36 points.

Coming down the stretch it was a case of going through the motions as Glanmire’s class was always likely to win this derby.

Scorers for Fr Mathew's: G Dwyer 20, T Byrne 10, A Lynch 8.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna 19, C Shepherd 16, C Melia 15.

Fr Mathew's: A Corkery, T Byrne, A Fitzgerald, A Murphy, G Dwyer, A McCann, L Nolan, C McCarthy, M McCarthy, S Fitzgerald, S Brady.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna , L A Wilkinson, C Grace, C O’Sullivan, L Scannell, M Furlong, G Smith, A Dooley, C Shepherd.

Referees: M Thornhill (Cork), L Aherne (Limerick).