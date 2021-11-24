Adam Hegarty’s free-kick dents Cars’ drive

Jay Bazz 3

Suro Cars 3

A spectacular free-kick by Adam Hegarty, ten minutes from time, tied up a humdinger of a contest between Jay Bazz and Suro Cars at Mayfield Community School, last Friday night in the Sports Gear Direct First Division league.

After a Mark Foley penalty and Gearóid Collins put the visitors two up, Jamie O’Driscoll and Brandon Downey replied for the home side to tie up the match at 2-2 by half-time.

Suro went ahead again through Collins but a wonder free-kick from inside his own half in the centre-circle by Hegarty with ten minutes remaining secured what could prove a precious point in the battle for promotion later in the campaign.

Patrick Weselowski was outstanding up front for Suro, giving the normally commanding Jay Bazz centre-back Darren McGrath a torrid time and went close to scoring on a number of occasions.

Sub Ciarán O’Regan was equally impressive, controlling the centre throughout the second 45. Hegarty and Ryan O’Gorman were the pick of the host’s eleven.

Longboats 7

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovs. 0

An under-strength Rovers were no match for a goal hungry Longboats whose scorers included Liam Cashman (3), Vinny Motherway, Steve McGivern, James Sullivan and Neil O’Connell.

VIP Barbers 2

Lion’s Den 5

Eleven places separated top from bottom as Conor Leahy, Tim O’Donovan and October player-of-the-month David Gaffney put the leaders Lion’s Den three up before James O’Leary pulled one back for the home side.

A fourth from Leahy gave VIP a mountain to climb but the credit the tenacious visitors for taking the game to their opponents and scoring again through Ben Roberts.

However, Dean Buckley netted a fifth for the Den to complete the double over the hosts.

Brew Boys 6

Trend Micro 0

In a bruising encounter, third in the table Brew Boys hit Trend Micro for six at Castlelyons last Sunday morning to extend their unbeaten run in the league to eleven matches.

Tom McGrath fired in a hat-trick of penalties along with Gavin Quirke, Richie Whealey and Darren Quirke.

Anthony Cody’s charges have been prolific this season, scoring six and five on two occasions, four on four, three once and two, three times.

Telus International 1

Cork Hospitals 4

Cork Hospitals’ trip to the G.A.C.A Grounds in Glanmire last Sunday afternoon proved rewarding as the visitors won for only the fourth.

The evergreen John Browne, Sean Kent, Eoin Kennedy and Faolan Linnane registered the goals for the winners whose best included Wayne O’Donovan and Kelvin Lynch.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

Jason O’Neill Electrical 3

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 4

Healy’s joined JONE on eleven points following a best of seven goal triumph at Mayfield Park last Friday night.

The host’s goals came courtesy of Darren McCarthy and Ryan McGuckin, the latter coming off the bench to score twice.

Francis O’Callaghan grabbed a brace for the visitors along with John Sheehan and a superb lob from the evergreen Shane Healy to seal a much welcomed third win.

Paudie Cotter was once again in fine form for JONE.

Harp Celtic 0

SCS Crookstown United 0

The two bottom clubs played out a scoreless draw at Mayfield Pk. last Saturday afternoon.

The visitors had the better chances with Eoin Drummy hitting the post and sub Luke Knight almost stealing the points with an effort late on. Crookstown boss Tim Irwin took over the goalkeeping duties due to the unavailability of regular number one Conor Murphy and was never really tested.

The centre-back partnership of Dave O’Halloran and Alan Desmond were dominant throughout for United.

Martin Harvey Solicitors 4

District 11 2

Martin Harvey’s recent run of good form catapulted them up to joint second with Marlboro Trust after a hat-trick from John Paul Morrissey and a fourth from Eoin Murphy secured a third win on the bounce at Ringmahon Park last Sunday morning.

Ivan Sexton and Cillian Power netted District’s two. Morrissey, Murphy and Craig O’ Sullivan impressed for the winners.

UCC United 3

OBS 0

UCC leapfrogged Satellite at the top for the first time on goal difference after goals from Mo El Shouky (2) and Dom McHale sealed a sixth straight win at the Farm.

McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup – Third Round

Carrigaline United ‘B’ 3

Doolan’s Cow 2

Doolan’s, the league’s sole representative left in junior cup football, bowed out at Ballea Park last Friday night.

A penalty in the 13th minute from Ross Slevin put United one up before Keelan Conway doubled the lead three minutes before half-time.

After Tony O’Reilly reduced the deficit, Conway went on to extend Carrigaline’s lead in the 64th minute.

The visitors fought back with a second from James Cotter with four minutes remaining to set up a grandstand finish.

Unfortunately, time ran out for the Cow in their quest to progress to get out of Cork in the competition.