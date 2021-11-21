John Aherne from Mitchelstown enjoys his first winner aboard his Ballyclough-based grandfather Tommy Kelly’s mare Our Miss Power

THERE was some stellar fare at Sunday’s well-attended Kildorrery point-to-point meeting at Rockmills Stud.

This Duhallow Foxhounds-sanctioned fixture is one that will live long in the memory of 17-year-old John Aherne from Mitchelstown as he partnered a first winner aboard his Ballyclough-based grandfather Tommy Kelly’s mare Our Miss Power in the five-year-old and upwards adjacent hunts maiden for novice riders.

The Eoghan O’Grady-trained Our Miss Power (4/5) certainly brought the best form to the table in this eight-runner contest considering that she finished second on her previous start behind Kittys Fashion at Curraghmore last month and she always travelled well here.

Whilst erring at the third last, Our Miss Power readily took the measure of long-time leader Stellar Symphony before the final fence to beat Mikey Tobin’s mount by four lengths.

LOOKAWAY & Liam Gilligan (orange & White) make all the running to win the 4YO Maiden Race

“I’m delighted for John [Aherne], he works full time with me and he rides very well,“ said handler O’Grady as long-standing points supporter Tommy Kelly was fielding congratulations.

“Our Miss Power will probably now go for a winners race in a few weeks time.“

The Denis Leahy-trained newcomer Desertmore House (2/1) provided rider Eoin O’Brien with the closing leg of a double in the six-year-old and upwards geldings’ maiden, the race that attracted the closest finish of the afternoon.

The physically-imposing Desertmore House, a son of Court Cave, picked up the running just before the final fence to see off the pacesetting Clonmeen by one and three quarter lengths in the colours of Brendan O’Brien from Ballincollig.

“I’m really delighted for Brendan [O’Brien], who has been with me through thick and thin,“ said Charleville-based operator Leahy.

“It’s great that Brendan is able to be here today to see the horse winning.

"Desertmore House is a horse that has just needed time and we will decide on future plans for him in due course.“

Rider O’Brien instigated his brace aboard the grey Rosa Gloriosa (evens), trained by the meeting’s long-standing secretary Marie Harding, in the five and six-year-old mares’ maiden.

ASKFORBIGMONEY & David Kiely part company at the last in the 5YO Geldings Maiden all were OK after their fall(Photo HEALY RACING)

Rosa Gloriosa attained her due reward for finishing second no less than four times on the racetrack by making virtually all the running to easily beat Turlough O’Connor’s mount Desert Heather by 12 lengths.

“My sister Deirdre who lives in Dublin owns this mare and she also bred her,“ revealed handler Miss Harding.

“Deirdre didn’t come today and Rosa Gloriosa will probably now go back running on the track.“

The Declan Queally-trained Lord Schnitzel (4/5) supplemented his victories at Loughrea and Rathcannon last month by benefiting from a well-judged frontrunning ride from Chris O’Donovan to capture the winners of three, much to the dismay of the six bookmakers present.

Lord Schnitzel, who has his advantage eroded three out, readily powered clear from after the second last to dismiss Three Loud Knocks by an unchallenged six lengths.

Handler Queally, who also sent out Noahs Light to win over hurdles at Navan yesterday, reported that the Klaus Koentapp-owned Lord Schnitzel will now be aimed at a Limerick hunters chase over Christmas.

Cal Shine partnered his first winner for former Cheltenham festival winning rider Richie Harding aboard Broomfield Present (5/1) in the five-year-old geldings’ maiden, the race that attracted the biggest field of the afternoon in 11 runners.

Broomfield Present, a fine third on his career debut at Ballyarthur in March of last year, arrived from off the pace to overtake runner-up Jeffery’s Cross at the final fence en-route to obliging by two lengths.

Harding disclosed of the Ray Fitzgerald-owned Broomfield Present, bred by Bill O’Keeffe from Ballynoe.

BROOMFIELD PRESENT & Cal Shine win the 5YO Geldings Maiden from JEFFREY’S CROSS

”This is a good, hardy horse that jumps and stays. He had a very good first run at Ballyarthur last year and he will probably now be sold.“

Sean Doyle’s Co Wexford raider Lookaway (4/1), a son of Ask that was purchased at last year’s Fairyhouse August sale, created a very favourable impression by making all the running with Liam Gilligan in the opening four-year-old maiden to beat fellow first-timer Collectors Item by two and a half lengths.

The pair returned 12 lengths clear of the third-placed Concetto.

Next Sunday, the point-to-point action will move to Boulta for the West Waterford Foxhounds annual autumn fixture (planned 12 noon start).