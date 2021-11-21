Nil Sabata in top form as Neptune make short work of Killester

Killester 76 C & S Neptune 100

C & S Neptune produced their best performance of the season to demolish Killester in the Men’s Super League at the IWA Clontarf.

This was a clinical Neptune performance and Catalonian ace Nil Sabata delivered a Man of the Match display, as he finished with a superb 27 points.

After their nail-biting win against Templeogue, this was a resilient display from Neptune and assistant coach Darren Geaney was delighted with the team’s performance.

“We played some controlled basketball, and I can see we are improving as a team, but we must go back to this venue in a fortnight for a cup quarter-final and I am sure Killester will want revenge,” said Geaney.

It has been evident this season that the Neptune player-coach Colin O’Reilly is intent on blooding young players in the squad and once again young James Hannigan put in another good shift with an 11-point contribution.

“Colin is a serious operator, and the lads are enjoying working under him and hopefully the improvement will continue over the Christmas period,” added Geaney.

The Cork side were quickest out of the blocks with consecutive three-pointers from Cian Heaphy and Roy Downey setting the tone.

Playing free-flowing basketball Neptune tore their Dublin opponents to shreds and commanded a 10-point lead in the sixth minute.

Killester’s American Kasson Harrell was doing his best to keep his side within striking distance but at the end of the quarter, they trailed 28-16.

The second quarter was a superb period with Killester matching Neptune’s shooting as Harrell and Spanish ace Tomas Fernandez posed Neptune a few problems.

Credit to coach O’Reilly he set his team up well at both ends of the court and it was no surprise Neptune led at the break 55-41.

The third quarter was similar to the second but Neptune matched Killester’s intensity and increased their lead to 16 points entering the final quarter.

Coming down the stretch Neptune played champagne basketball and with Sabata displaying his skills, there was no way back for Killester.

The cup quarter-final at the same venue on December 4 will be interesting but Neptune will travel with no fear.

Top scorers for Killester: K Harrell 28, T Fernandez Zerolo 16, F Raheem 15.

C & S Neptune: N Sabata 27, R Downey 20, J Hannigan 11, M Washington 11.

KILLESTER: E Westbrooks, R Clarke, R Harrell, D Sheridan, J Henandez, J Behan, P Sullivan, M Convery, C Roe, A Casey, T Fernandez, F Raheem.

C & S NEPTUNE: G Walsh, J Hannigan, R Downey, K O’Donoghue, D Varma, C Heaphy, M Washington, N Sabata, C O’Reilly.

Referees: M Nazimek (Dublin), P Caden (Dublin), D Markey (Dublin).