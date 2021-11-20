Cork Con score six tries in emphatic win over UCD

Cork Constitution 38 UCD 10

FOUR first-half tries propelled Cork Constitution to their third win on the bounce in energia All-Ireland League Division 1A at Temple Hill on Saturday.

They dominated practically throughout with clinical build-up play decorated by equally creditable finishing as UCD found Con too much to handle on all fronts.

The points were in the bag by the interval as Con turned almost every opportunity into tries and while the second-half brought a less accurate display, the home side still added two more tries to embellish their display.

They jumped in front with their initial incursion into the students' 22 after 13 minutes, when JJ O'Neill popped up in midfield from the wing to create the key incision.

The outstanding John Forde was dragged down within sight of the line, but Con still prevailed wide on the left for Greg Higgins to score the first of his brace of tries.

Five minutes later the Cork side doubled their advantage after UCD didn't compete at a line-out, allowing Con drive forward from where captain Aidan Moynihan punted a fine cross-field kick for O'Neill to score, 10-0.

UCD cut the deficit with a penalty from Colin Cosgrove, but try number three arrived just before the half-hour with replacement Cathal O'Flaherty's first involvement taking a line-out and Higgins burrowed his way over from close range. Moynihan converted, 17-3.

And Con banked the bonus point two minutes into additional time, when Niall Kenneally spotted a gap in midfield and used his pace and power to break though and touch down at the posts. Moynihan added the extras for 24-3 at the interval.

Con were sloppy at times in the third quarter, concentrations levels no doubt slipping a tad with the bonus point secured and a series of changes disrupted the flow, as well.

The second water-break, though, seemed to refocus minds and two more tries on the resumption solidified matters.

Prop Brendan Quinlan brilliantly ripped the ball free from UCD hands as they attempt to spread it wide close to their own line and O'Flaherty duly prospered with the fifth try.

Con's sixth came four minutes from the end, replacement scrum-half Johnny Poland taking a quick penalty to catch the defence off guard.

UCD snatched a consolation try through James Tarrant, who also kicked the conversion.

Scorers for Cork Con: Tries: G Higgins (2), JJ O'Neill, N Kenneally, C O'Flaherty, J Poland.

Cons: A Moynihan (4).

Scorers for UCD: Try: J Tarrant.

Con:

Pen: C Cosgrove.

CORK CONSTITUTION: B Crowley; JJ O'Neill, G Higgins, N Kenneally, R Jermyn; A Moynihan, captain, G Hurley; B Quinlan, M Abbott, P Casey; E Quilter, C Barry; J Forde, D Hyland, M Casey.

Subs: J Dineen, D Murphy, C O'Flaherty, L Cahill, J Poland, T Quinlan.

UCD: C Cosgrove; D Heavey, D Ryan, J Moriarty, J Ringrose; J Tarrant, R Gilsenan; C Hennessy, B Sheehan, E Coyle; T Coughlan, D Mangan; A Byrne, R Foley, S O'Brien.

Subs: R Bergin, R Mulvihill, R McGuire, J Gardiner, H Donnelly, T Corkery.

Referee: D Blake (MAR).

