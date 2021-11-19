Cork City U17 manager Sarah Healy moves on after three seasons 

CORK City Football Club has confirmed that Sarah Healy has officially stepped down as manager of their Women’s U17 side.

The news came after City were narrowly beaten in the final of the EA Sports Women’s U17 National League of Ireland Cup by Peamount United, who claimed the silverware with a 2-1 triumph at the Athlone Town Stadium on Thursday evening.

Heidi Mackin’s stunning free-kick in injury time proved to be just a consolation as goals earlier in the second half from Michelle Doonan and substitute Jess Fitzgerald secured Peamount the trophy at the expense of the spirited Leesiders.

Healy was officially the first female to manage a team at the club in their history and she also led the side to their first-ever women’s U17 league title in 2020 with a 2-0 win over Shamrock Rovers in the showpiece occasion in Athlone last December.

Healy also helped such talented players as Lauren Egbuloniu, Laura Shine, and Eva Mangan amongst numerous others to progress through the academy and make an impression at senior level in the Women’s National League.

Commenting on her decision to resign from her role, Healy admitted she thoroughly enjoyed her time with the Rebel Army and will continue to track their progress going forward.

“I have had a wonderful time at Cork City and have really enjoyed working alongside some fantastic players, coaches, and volunteers, both with the academy and then with the U17s,” insisted Healy.

It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be the manager of the team for the last three seasons, however, the time is right for me now to move on to another challenge.

“I am leaving with wonderful memories and a fantastic relationship with the club, and I will continue to watch the progress of the players I have coached, and the club as a whole, with great interest. I wish everyone involved continued success.”

Also speaking about this announcement, City chairman Declan Carey was eager to thank Healy for all the hard work she has done during her time in charge.

“We cannot thank Sarah enough for the tremendous job she has done at the club,” added Carey.

“Winning the league last year and reaching a cup final this year were both tremendous achievements, and that is without mentioning the numerous players who have progressed under her, both during her time at the academy and then with the U17s.

“All of that is a testament to her qualities as both a coach and a person, and we would like to wish her the very best of luck for the future.”

The club will make a further announcement in the near future regarding the management of the Women’s U17 side for 2022.