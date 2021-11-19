Saoirse Noonan included in Ireland squad after firing Shels to league glory

FOUR Cork players are among a squad of 25 for the crucial World Cup qualification double-header with Slovakia and Georgia: Denise O'Sullivan, Megan Connolly, Éabha O'Mahony and Saoirse Noonan.

Noonan has an FAI Cup final this Sunday against Wexford Youths, hoping to complete the double after Shelbourne edged out Peamount United in the last round of league fixtures.

Keeper Amanda Budden will also feature for the Shels, with Noonan leading the line in Tallaght, having hit 12 league goals.

Vera Pauw's panel take on Slovakia on Thursday before facing Georgia on Tuesday week.

Cork duo O'Sullivan and Connolly were on the goal trail when Ireland beat Finland away last month.

Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Goalkeepers:

Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders:

Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders:

Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University)

Forwards:

Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Koge), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)