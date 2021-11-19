Ireland v Argentina: Joey Carbery will orchestrate affairs at the Aviva

Hugo Keenan; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadgh Furlong; Iain Henderson, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.
Captain Jonathan Sexton will be marked absent for at least six weeks due to injuries sustained last Saturday, but we can speculate that he may not have started in any case. The loss of the match against the USA last month meant that Farrell lost his best chance at exposing the lesser experienced members of his squad to international fare, meaning that this is his last chance to give game time to some of his tackle bag holders of recent weeks.