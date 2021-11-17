Jury is still out on benefits of avoiding quarter-finals in county championships

IT’S a 3-2 split in favour of teams avoiding the quarter-finals and moving directly to the semis in the various Bon Secours county football championships.

As with Sarsfields in premier senior hurling, Douglas just came up short in their one-point defeat by Clonakilty at the weekend, meaning both top seeds failed to progress.

Cill na Martra were the other club to suffer in the premier intermediate grade after qualifying as number 1 seeds, the Gaeltacht club falling to Newmarket in one of the shock results of the weekend.

But, St Michael’s, Mallow and Kanturk showed that avoiding the quarter-finals can be beneficial in their respective grades.

Michaels and Mallow savoured contrasting wins over Dohenys and Ballingeary respectively in the senior A football semi-final double bill at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Whereas the city club were taken the distance by Dohenys in a gripping extra-time thriller, Mallow proved too strong for Ballingeary to set-up a repeat of the 2017 premier intermediate final, which produced a one-point victory for the north Cork club, 1-17 to 1-16, in an entertaining final.

The men from Kanturk never cease to amaze with their battling qualities in both hurling and football as they remain on course for a double, which, if it happens, would represent the outstanding achievement of 2021.

Their hurlers are in the senior A decider against Fr O’Neill’s on Sunday and the footballers qualified for the premier intermediate showpiece after somehow getting the better of Aghada in the semi-final.

A Duhallow derby with Newmarket awaits regardless of the outcome of the hurling final and that will put celebrations or drowning of sorrows on hold for the time being.

Two finals have still to be determined with intermediate A favourites Iveleary waiting for Mitchelstown and Kilshanning to play their semi-final which is being held up by the progress of Ballygiblin hurlers.

The junior final is between surprise packets Ballinhassig and the winners of last night’s other semi-final between highly-fancied Boherbue and Urhan.

Ballinhassig are in action again at the weekend, when they take on a crack Castlelyons side in the semi-final of the premier intermediate hurling championship.

Their progress in football has created quite a stir following narrow victories over more fancied opponents in Tadhg MacCarthaighs and Douglas’s second string.

Meanwhile, there will be an exodus of Cork schools travelling over the county bounds to play Kerry opponents in both the A and B grades in the Munster Post-Primary Schools Senior Football Championships today.

Colaiste Chriost Ri and St Francis College, Rochestown bid for a place in the Corn Ui Mhuiri quarter-finals while Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh chase a semi-final spot in the B championship.

Criost Ri head to the John Mitchells club outside Tralee to play Mercy Mounthawk having lost their opening game to Clonakilty Community College 4-2 on penalties following a 1-8 to 0-11 draw.

Criost Ri, the last Cork school to lift the title, are backboned by St Finbarr’s, the county premier minor champions, and Nemo Rangers with Ballygarvan and Sliabh Rua represented, too.

Ross Corkery, who missed Cork’s run to the All-Ireland minor semi-final during the summer because of an injury sustained in the opening round win over Waterford in Munster, made a welcome return by scoring 1-4 against Clon.

But, it’s a big ask of the Cork students as their opponents recorded a 2-16 to 1-7 win over St Flannan’s.

This is Rochestown’s first game and they have both Cork minor keepers, Mikey O’Connell (St Michael’s) and Daniel Walsh (Douglas), in their ranks.

They face a Colaiste Sceilge side that lost to Skibbereen Community School by 1-19 to 1-7.

FIXTURES: TODAY: Corn Ui Mhuiri (Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC): SP Rathmore v HS Clonmel, Rathmore, 1pm; Colaiste na Sceilge v St Francis, Rochestown, Currans, 1pm.

Clonakilty CC v PS Chorcha Dhuibhne, Millstreet, 1.30; Hamilton HS v St Flannan’s, Kilmallock, 1.30; Skibbereen CS v Colaiste Choilm, Ballincollig, Rossa Park, Skibbereen, 1.30; St Brendan’s, Killarney, v Intermediate School, Killorglin, Dr Croke’s, 1.30; Mercy Mounthawk v Colaiste Chriost Ri, John Mitchells, 1.30.

Corn Ui Nuanain (SBFC): Abbey CBS v Patrician Academy, Mallow, Sean Treacy Park, 12.30; MSM Rosscarbery v De La Salle, Macroom, Ardagh (Carbery Rangers), 12.30; St Michael’s, Listowel, v Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Listowel Emmets, 12.30.