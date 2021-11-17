Hard working County Council sink Longboats in Cork Business league game

County Council 0

Longboats 3

COUNTY COUNCIL stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches in the Sports Gear Direct First Division after an eye catching three-nil win over fellow title challengers Longboats at the Regional Park last Sunday morning.

The hosts welcomed back top scorer Mario Fosca and his inclusion in Tony Byrd’s starting eleven was the difference between the teams at the finish.

He banged in two to take his tally to eleven in the league with Jordan Hughes, who also missed the recent draw with Brew Boys, firing in the third.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Lion’s Den 6

Cork Hospitals 0

Leaders Lion’s Den were flattered by the winning margin after Cork Hospitals went close on a number of occasions early on to open the scoring. However, once James Buckley chipped the keeper from long range, Hospital’s brave resistance and shortage of key personnel couldn’t prevent the Den running out comfortable winners.

Further goals from Conor Leahy (2), Sam Kelleher, Ali Crowley and Dean Buckley kept the Den in pole position for the 13th consecutive week. Crowley and Shannon Taggart were instrumental in the Den’s second-half dominance.

Jay Bazz 2

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovers 3

Second from bottom Derrow Rovers staged a stunning second-half comeback from two down to win for only the second time and in the process put a huge dent in the host’s title aspirations.

Junior Kavanagh opened the scoring from a free-kick with his third of the campaign before James Fleming’s penalty extended the home side’s lead. After Rory Galvin’s young charges got back on level terms through Jake Davies and Kyle Buttimer, Davies struck the winner with twelve minutes remaining to take Rovers to within a point of third from bottom Telus International.

Trend Micro 0

Daz Barbers 3

Daz Barbers took over at the top by defeating Trend Micro for the second time this season at Mayfield Park last Friday night.

Goals from Kevin O’Donoghue (2), Jo Jo Duffy and James O’Driscoll sealed a ninth victory for the visitors whose best on the night included O’Donoghue, the returning Jay Clow and Damien Doody.

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 3

Telus International 3

The Weigh Inn were in bad need of a result after a poor run in recent weeks and it looked like a sixth defeat was on the cards when Colm Daly and Dan O’Sullivan put the visitors two up within five minutes of the opening.

However, a rousing fight back yielded goals from Frank Field, Jordan Murray and Ger Bradley only for Stephen Looney to equalize and guarantee Telus, who themselves have been struggling of late, a share of the points.

Suro Cars 3

Brew Boys 6

While championship contenders Brew Boys might have been expected to take all three points at Mayfield Park last Sunday morning, Suro Cars didn’t do themselves any favours by conceding two soft goals and having a player sent off before half-time with the match evenly poised.

Goals from Thomas McGrath and Daniel O’Flynn, two apiece, Gavin Quirke and Darren ‘Mouse’ Quirke registered the goals for Anthony Cody’s visitors.

Suro’s response came courtesy of Gearóid Collins, Mark Foley and former Grangevale star Ken O’Connor.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

Martin Harvey Solicitors 4

SCS Crookstown Utd. 1

MHS leapfrogged OBS to join Doolan’s Cow in fourth after goals from Kenneth St. Leger (2), Barry ‘The Monk’ McCarthy and John Paul Morrissey shot the hosts into a four-nil lead.

Kevin Barrett ‘s pinpoint cross was headed in by Liam Wall to give Tim Irwin’s charges a late consolation. Morrissey, Chris O’Sullivan and the evergreen Matt Tiffany were impressive throughout for the winners.

District 11 1

Jason O’Neill Electrical 2

Jason O’Neill Electrical picked up their third win of the campaign to remain in mid-table after their best of three goal win over District 11 at the G.A.C.A. Grounds, Glanmire last Sunday afternoon.

After District’s Eddie Walah and JONE sub Eoin Duke exchanged second-half goals, Fergal O’Brien popped up with the winner after showing excellent footwork on the wing before hammering the ball at Luke Madden and getting to the rebound first to tap in the winner. Conor O’Keeffe and Mark Moore were the outstanding performers at the heart of the winner’s defence.

FOOT-NOTE: The League offers its condolences to the family and friends of former ISRS referee Denis Murphy on his recent passing.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam.