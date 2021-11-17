Ringmahon Rangers girls girls come out on top in nine goal thriller against Watergrasshill in CWSSL league

Ringmahon Rangers 5

Watergrasshill 4

RINGMAHON RANGERS and Watergrasshill served up a nine goal thriller at Ringmahon Park in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Under 13 Division 2 match over the weekend, with the home side taking the points thanks to a three goal burst early in the second half.

The visitors pressed from the start, with Ringmahon keeper Kasey Cronin gathering the ball from an advancing Maddie O’Mahony and was glad to see Molly Aherne’s effort moments later go just wide of the posts as the visitors looked for an early score.

It came in the 5th minute when Mollie Kidney was fouled in the area and duly converted the spot kick.

Four minutes later Ringmahon were level when Shania West managed to beat the offside trap and raced towards goal slotting the ball past keeper Julia Healy for the equaliser.

Chances came and went from both sides as play was going from end to end with some excellent skill being shown by players from both teams.

Ringmahon keeper Kasey Cronin made a series of saves from Watergrasshill O’Mahony and Mollie Kidney midway through the first half before the visitors scored a second in the 20th minute when Molly Aherne capitalised on a defensive error and found the back of the net from close range.

Watergrasshill who played against Ringmahon Rangers in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Under 13 Div 2 match at Ringmahon Park recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Chances came to both teams – Ringmahon’s Ava Murphy’s effort being blocked by the Watergrasshill keeper Healy who also saved well from West and Murphy while the visitors also had chances from Emma Graham and O’Mahony as the first half came to a close.

The home side pressed from the restart and following a couple of chances on goal equalised in the 35th minute when Murphy ran down the right hand side and duly sent the ball into the net from 15 yards.

Two minutes later Ringmahon took the lead for the first time when the Watergrasshill keeper could hold onto West’s effort as it went over the line, and within three minutes the home side made it 4-2 when Shania West met Daisy White’s long ball and ran straight at Healy slotting the ball into the net.

Watergrasshill were stunned with Ringmahon’s goal blitz, but managed to pull one back in the 42nd minute courtesy of Molly Aherne’s penalty kick.

Ringmahon added a fifth goal in the 51st minute when a corner kick was deflected into the net by a defender and it appeared that that was it with less than ten minutes remaining.

However, back came Watergrasshill and had brought it back to 5-4 when Aherne’s effort gave Cronin no chance as it came down to a final seven minutes with everything still to play for.

Watergrasshill pressed for the equaliser, O’Mahony and Mollie Kidney coming close while at the other end Ringmahon had a chance to make sure for the win only for Kasey Brett’s effort being saved point blank by the Watergrasshill keeper Julia Healy as the minutes were counting down.

In the end Ringmahon hung on and claimed all three points in an enthralling game.

Ringmahon Rangers: Kasey Cronin, Daisy White, Amelia Gamble, Ashleigh O’Sullivan, Zoe Hourigan, Teighan Gosnell, Leila O’Connell Hogan, Kasey Brett, Shania West, Ava Murphy, Leah Meahan, Sophie Mason, Abbey McSweeney.

Watergrasshill: Julia Healy, Mia Carroll, Callie O’Connor, Kelly O’Leary, Abbie O’Brien, Ava Warren, Mollie Kidney, Emma Graham, Maddie O’Mahony, Molly Aherne, Zamara Beechinor, Kate O’Connell, Robyn Bernard

Referee: Orla O’Sullivan.