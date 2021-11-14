UCC Demons maintain unbeaten run in division one with a big win over Killarney

Scotts Lakers Killarney 71

UCC Demons 92

UCC Demons maintained their unbeaten record in the Men’s Division One National League when easily defeating Scotts Lakers Killarney at the Killarney Sports Complex.

The Sunday’s Well outfit have been going great guns this season and for coach Danny O’Mahony it was a solid performance.

In recent weeks coach O’Mahony replaced American Andre Kennedy and although signing 6’-7’ Danish ace Toby Christensen he is unable to play due to the 30 day residency rule.

“It’s a bit frustrating for Toby but look you have to follow the rules set by the association and we knew that when signing Toby,” said Danny O’Mahony.

The Demons chief will now take his side to Portlaoise next week and he is hoping his side can maintain their unbeaten record before Christensen returns for the National Cup quarter final.

“This was a good game to get some various rotations used and look the truth is that the northern conference is probably stronger than ours and we will know a lot more about our team in the coming weeks,” added O’Mahony.

Demons were quickest from the blocks and with Tala Thiam Fam showing his brilliance in the offence court they were soon commanding a 12 point lead.

Tala Fam has been with the club for the club for the past five years and although born in Spain he has made Cork and UCC Demons his home.

In this period Fam was awesome and it was no surprise Demons commanded a 23-8 lead at the end of the quarter.

Coach O’Mahony experimented with various rotations as this young Lakers side found it hard to compete with their more experienced opponents.

The second quarter was high scoring but credit to the Kerry side they battled as if their lives depended on it despite trailing 41-31 at the break.

Demons were not at their best in that second quarter but once Kyle Hosford began showing his multi-talented skills they soon rediscovered their best form to lead 71-50 coming down the stretch.

In the last quarter both sides went into low gear but Demons always had the upper hand against the battling Lakers as the Cork side maintained their unbeaten without breaking sweat.

Scorers for UCC Demons: T Fam 26, K Hosford 17, S Manojovic 14.

Scotts Lakers Killarney: B Miller 16, R Saravia 15, S O’Leary 15.

Scotts Lakers Killarney: M Sheehan, L Crowley, S O’Leary, L Keane, B Miller, J Lee, D Carroll, J O’Sullivan, P Clarke, E Grudov, J O’Sullivan, R Sarvia.

UCC Demons: J O’Leary, S Manojovic, S Carney, R Murphy, K Hosford, D Lehane, T Fam, C Ryan, K Moynihan, B Murphy.