Brilliant Tradehouse Central Ballincollig basketballers remain unbeaten

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 89 Killester 72

A thundering first half from Tradehouse Central Ballincollig ensured they remain unbeaten and top of the Men’s Super League following a tremendous win over Killester at Ballincollig Community School.

Credit to Ballincollig they played with high intensity from tip-off and that laid the foundation for their win with a stunning opening quarter.

For coach Kieran O’Sullivan it was a performance that gave him huge satisfaction.

“We decided to change the starting five and play a bit smaller and I thought it worked a treat as the lads played with pace and accuracy,” said O’Sullivan.

It has been a great start to the season for the league debutants and coach O’Sullivan believes the next game against Eanna will be a true test of their progress to date.

“I said before this game that our next two would be huge tests. Now that we have passed this first one our game against Eanna will be huge, we have to play with the same fearless attitude,” added O’Sullivan.

Right from start, the Village were tuned in at both ends of the floor with veteran Ciaran O’Sullivan getting them up and running with consecutive baskets.

Killester were stunned by the intensity and despite Johnny Behan nailing a jumper midway through the quarter, they trailed by eight points.

In the closing minutes of the quarter, Ballincollig played champagne basketball to command a 14-point lead, 32-18.

Andre Nation has been a star since joining Ballincollig in 2018 and the American was sensational in this period, both in securing rebounds and on his way with top-scoring to the tune of 25 points.

In the closing minutes before the break, Ballincollig took everything Killester threw at them and a late Pau Cami Galera three ensured the Cork side had an 18-point advantage.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig's Pau Cami Galera pulls away from the challenge from Killester's Farouq Raheem. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Point guard Galera kept the tempo high in that second quarter, with Slovenian Milorad Sedlarević and Dylan Corkery making some key plays.

Killester refused to lie down and played far better defence in the third quarter that saw them outscore Ballincollig 22-17.

Coming down the stretch Killester threw the kitchen sink at the Cork side but with Adrian and Ciaran O’Sullivan showing all their experience, they never looked like turning the tide.

Ballincollig were able to empty the bench in the closing stages, with youngster Sean O'Flynn scoring a lay-up while Andrew O'Connor and Colm Blount also saw the court.

Top scorers for Tradehouse Central Ballincollig: A Nation 25, A O’Sullivan 19, M Serdlarevic 19.

Killester: K Harrell 14, J Behan 12, T Fernandez Zerelo 11.

BALLINCOLLIG: A O’Sullivan, D Corkery, A Nation, A O’Connor, C O’Connell, P Cami Galera, C O’Sullivan, B Dounala, C Blount, D O’Sullivan, P Lucey, J Kelly, M Sedlarevic, K Cairns.

KILLESTER: E Westbrooks, R Clarke, R Harrell, D Sheridan, J Henandez, J Behan, P Sullivan, M Convery, C Roe, A Casey, T Fernandez, F Raheem.

Referees: D Caballe (Dublin), J Malaysko (Dublin), M Thornhill (Cork).