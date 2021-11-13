Cork camogie: Minor county glory for Cloughduv and Sarsfields

Sarsfields 1-14 Aghabullogue 1-9

AT the end of a close opening quarter Sarsfields had opened up a two-point lead by the first water break in the Premier Minor Camogie final.

Cliona Lynch pointed an early free and a goal from Kaitlin Sheehan had them four clear until Aoife Twomey had Aghabullogue on the scoreboard with a point before she added a goal.

Lynch fire over two more scores which meant Sars led 1-3 to 1-1 at the water break.

The Riverstown side maintained their lead with points from Saoirse Desmond, Lynch and Olivia McAllen, while Twomey and Amy Dineen found their range for Aghabullogue: 1-7 to 1-3 at half-time.

The third quarter saw Aghabullogue hit three points through Twomey and Aoife Barrett to keep the pressure Sars.

Lynch converted another free and added one from play and at the second water break, it was 1-9 to 1-6 to Sarsfields.

Aghabullogue came out for the final quarter determined, but Sars’ defence stood firm despite being put under serious pressure at times.

Ava Fitzgerald, Lynch Clodagh O’Donovan and Orlaith Mullins kept the scoreboard ticking over for Sarsfields and while Barrett and Dineen responded, Sars held firm to take the title.

For Aghabullogue Twomey, Dineen, and Barrett were particularly hard-working with the Player of the Match nod going to Barrett.

Sarsfields’ captain Gaby Cashman was presented with the inaugural Tommy Golden Cup by Sheila Golden.

Sheila Golden presents the Tommy Golden Cup to Sarsfields camogie captain Gaby Cashman

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Lynch 0-7 (0-6 f), K Sheehan 1-0, S Desmond, A Fitzgerald 0-2 each, O Mullins, C O’Donovan, O McAllen 0-1 each.

Aghabullogue: A Twomey 1-3 (0-3 f), A Dineen 0-3, A Barrett 0-3 45.

SARSFIELDS: M Sheehan, E O’Brien, A McNamara, A McCarthy, T Elliot, C Lynch, C Galvin, G Cashman (c), E Twomey, O Mullins, O McAllen, C O’Sullivan, E Hegarty, K Sheehan, S Desmond

Subs: C O’Donovan for C O’Sullivan, A Fitzgerald for E Hegarty

AGHABULLOGUE: L Cooney; M McCarthy, C O’Connell, L Corkery; A O’Shea, A Barrett, E O’Shea; M Ring, R Barrett; A Twomey, M Buckley, N Barry-Murphy; A Dineen, K Honohan, C Daly.

Subs: E Buckley for C Daly (inj 6), O Cahill for E O’Shea (inj 25), E O’Shea for M McCarthy (h-t).

Cloughduv 5-8 Milford/Ballyhea 4-6

Cloughduv took the Minor A title in an exciting contest as they overcame Milford/Ballyhea at Na Piarsaigh.

Milford/Ballyhea opened the scoring with a Caoimhe Sheehan point, Aoife Lehane levelled, but they hit the front again with a Caoimhe Morrissey goal.

Cloughduv hit back to draw level courtesy of points from Caoimhe Foley, Amy Sheppard, and Lehane before another goal, from Jane Foley, had Milford/Ballyhea 2-1 to 0-4 in front at the water break.

Cloughduv keeper Emma O’Sullivan denied them a third goal on the restart with an excellent save but an Ava Clifford score edged Milford/Ballyhea four clear.

Cloughduv came back impressively as a goal from Olga Barry-Murphy and a Sheppard free levelled matters and then a second goal, from Lehane, gave Cloughduv a 2-5 to 2-2 half-time lead.

On the restart, Cloughduv opened a five-point lead with Niamh MacNabola and Barry-Murphy on target.

Milford/Ballyhea responded with a goal from India Hanley before they reduce the deficit to the minimum with a Sheehan point.

Cloughduv upped the pace with Caoimhe O’Mahony striking for the first of her three goals before the second water break with the score at 3-7 to 3-3.

The Avondhu amalgamation came out fighting in the second half, Sheehan clipping over the points to trim the gap to two.

Cloughduv were not to be denied however. O’Mahony raised her second green flag and Lehane followed up with a point.

Milford/Ballyhea reduced the deficit to five before O’Mahony completed her hat-trick. While Milford/Ballyhea managed another late goal, the final whistle soon went.

Player of the Match went to Laura Buttimer, Cloughduv, who gave an outstanding display at centre-back.

Scorers for Cloughduv: C O’Mahony 3-0, A Lehane 1-3, O Barry-Murphy 1-1, A Sheppard 0-2 (0-1 f), N MacNabola, C Foley 0-1 each.

Milford/Ballyhea: J Foley 2-0, C Sheehan 0-4 (0-2 f, 0-1 45), C Morrissey, I Hanley 1-0 each, A Clifford 0-1.

CLOUGHDUV: E O’Sullivan; K Browne, L Bateman, A Coughlan; H Kerins, L Buttimer, F Drinan; N MacNabola, C Sheppard; C Foley, O Barry-Murphy, A Sheppard; C Collins, A Lehane, C O’Mahony.

Subs: S O’Callaghan for A Coughlan, B Kelleher for C Collins.

MILFORD/BALLYHEA: E Goggin; L Shortt, L Dillon-O’Toole, K Gilbourne; Y Stack, O Linehan, C Buckley; C Sheehan, S McCarthy; A O’Sullivan, J Foley, I Hanley; A Clifford, C Morrissey, O Murphy.

Subs: A Crowley for C Morrissey, C Crowley for O Murphy.