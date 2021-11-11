Paudie Palmer on Patrick Horgan's suspension and Urhan's double delight

FIRSTLY, it was nice to note that the Weather Lord, returned to his benevolent self last weekend enabling the 23 county board championships matches together with about 10 more divisional ones to proceed.

I accept that in Cork, the headline-grabbers had to be the two premier senior hurling semi-finals.

Midleton brought the Rockies' rock and roll show to an end. The problem now, if that is the correct term, is their next challenge must include a coping mechanism to deal with a newfound level of expectation.

The Magpies' forward artillery received the pats on back in recent days but two of their most valuable points came from men on sentry duty.

Tommy O’Connell, who has attracted some notice as to which jersey number he should operate in, grabbed a massive Blackrock puck-out not far from his own goal and took off.

His resulting strike concluded in a white waving action. It was definitely worth more than the alteration, it made to the scoreboard.

Not long after, another Midleton half-back, on this occasion Sean O’Leary Hayes landed a similar effort. These two scores were in the seriously inspirational mode.

The spirit of the Glen was brought to our attention as being the main attribute in the demise of Sars.

Not wishing to be cynical, the decision, after a hearing, to release Patrick Horgan from suspension, may be a tad more accurate as the main reason Sars are in the 'what if' winter wonderland.

Patrick’s contribution of 1-11 from 1-17, provided evidence once again of his mercurial skills as well as his importance to this version of the Glen.

Aside from those two huge events, what else kept us entertained.

INTO THE WEST

Let’s skip downstairs to junior land or maybe just hop into your green electric car at Fr Mathew statue and head west.

When you have traveled 85 miles, you should be close enough to to the Urhan GAA pitch in Eyeries.

For those of you, who are keen students of this column, you will have noticed, that on occasions, our concern for Gaelic football in the Beara peninsula.

So if an opportunity presents to be positive, we will take it.

For the past two years including this one, there hasn’t been a junior football championship in Beara, simply because Urhan are the only junior team left, since Garnish decided to regrade to Junior B two years ago.

As a consequence, their junior A team didn’t play any championship game in 2020 and on June 19 this year, they played Passage in the delayed 2020 County Junior A Football quarter-final.

They lost.

Last Saturday as representatives of the Beara division, they faced Bride Rovers in the 2021 county junior quarter-final in Ahiohill.

This was their 12th occasion representing Beara either as champions or as runner’s-up. Well, it was either them or Garnish. Sadly, their record was pretty dismal, they lost all of them.

With the clock heading towards the red in Ahiohill, they lead 0-8 to 0-06, then disaster for them when Seamus Ahern scored a goal for Bride Rovers, it appeared then that the East Cork team would record a historic first in this championship.

Maybe there are forms of pride other than the Glen version. A few minutes later Conor Lowney landed his fifth and the sides were level.

Still time, Lowney struck again and at the 12th attempt, Urhan had won a junior football championship match, their first since 2007.

JUNIOR B WARRIORS

As you may know, there are now two county junior B championships in both codes in Cork.

The first one is an open county one, confined to junior B clubs only. In actual fact, the football one takes place this Saturday in Pairc Uí Rinn at 3pm between Goleen from away down West and Randal Óg from Ballygurteen.

I fancy the Randals.

The other one, which is open to all junior B teams is played firstly in the divisions with winners going on to play in the county competition. Don’t let anyone tell you that that junior B doesn’t matter in Rebel land.

Now can we go back to Beara for a second, their junior B championship had five entries.

The second teams from Adrigole, Castletownbere and Urhan and as Glengarriff and Garnish are junior B clubs, it was their first teams.

Eventually, the final pairing was Garnish and Urhan and when Urhan won, the confidence in Garnish nosedived. Defeated by Urhan was one thing, to lose to their second team, had counsellors at the ready.

Next up for the victors was the county journey, and 24 hours after their first team had recorded a famous victory, the people from Eyeries were on the move again, this time to play Glenville’s second team in the county quarter-final at Macroom.

After a competitive encounter, the peninsula side recorded a five-point victory.

For a club that has struggled somewhat in recent times, two championship victories in 24 hours surely merits a mention, I knew, that you would agree!

As regards, how these teams will feature for the remainder of the year.

I think that they will face uphill battles in both championships The first team will play either Boherbue in their semi-final while the second team play Dripsey.

That said, for a junior club to have almost 40 players still involved in championship action in mid-November ticks more than a few boxes.