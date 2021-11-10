MSL soccer: PST Sport to sponsor Munster Senior League centenary celebrations

THE Munster Senior League will celebrate 100 years in football next year and there are a number of events pencilled in to mark the occasion, the details of which will be announced at the launch of the celebrations at Rochestown Park next Thursday, November 25, when they will also announce PST Sport as official sponsor of the celebrations.

Among the events taking place over the next 12 months is a gala dinner dance on November 19, 2022, at the Rochestown Park Hotel, while there is a golf classic planned for May 20 at Lee Valley Golf Club.

Representatives of the local leagues and clubs, as well as the FAI vice-president Paul Cooke, will be in attendance, as well as Hillary Sullivan of Arc House, the cancer support organisation which the league has supported for the last few years.

Munster Senior League chairman John Finnegan has revealed that the league has teamed up with PST Sport who will sponsor the year-long celebrations.

“We have had some great sponsors down through the years; Keane’s Jewellers and in particular Beamish Stout who have been associated with the league since the first Beamish Cup was contested in the 1937/38 season.

“We have a great relationship with the Beamish brand and Heineken Ireland who continue to be our main sponsors, but we are thrilled that PST Sport has come in to sponsor this special occasion,” Finnegan said.

“PST Sport design and build state of the art astro pitches and they already have links with the Munster Senior League, having installed the astro pitches at Carrigaline United’s Ballea Park and Youghal United’s Ardrath Park.

“We are thrilled that Colin Teahon, PST Sport’s managing director, and his team have come on board for the centenary celebrations and we are also delighted that they will continue to sponsor a club of the month award for the following two seasons.

“We are also delighted to be associated with Cork Arc who are our charity partners. We have had good links with them through Emma Slattery and Donna Linehan, the daughters of our former committee member Donal Lenihan who passed away almost three years ago.”

While the golf classic and the gala dinner are the primary events marking the celebrations, the league is also planning other events.

“These are the main things happening right now, but we hope to have other events to add to the celebrations and we also getting specially commissioned medals for the winners of all the leagues in the 2021/22 season,” Finnegan added.

The centenary celebrations will also offer sponsorship opportunities, particularly next May’s golf classic, and MSL committee member Paula O’Donnell is heading up that department and anyone interested in providing sponsorship can email paulodonnell1974@gmail.com