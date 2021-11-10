Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 09:15

MSL soccer: PST Sport to sponsor Munster Senior League centenary celebrations

 
MSL soccer: PST Sport to sponsor Munster Senior League centenary celebrations

The Munster Senior League will launch their Centenary Celebrations at Rochestown Park Hotel on Thursday, November 25.

Noel O’Sullivan

THE Munster Senior League will celebrate 100 years in football next year and there are a number of events pencilled in to mark the occasion, the details of which will be announced at the launch of the celebrations at Rochestown Park next Thursday, November 25, when they will also announce PST Sport as official sponsor of the celebrations.

Among the events taking place over the next 12 months is a gala dinner dance on November 19, 2022, at the Rochestown Park Hotel, while there is a golf classic planned for May 20 at Lee Valley Golf Club.

Representatives of the local leagues and clubs, as well as the FAI vice-president Paul Cooke, will be in attendance, as well as Hillary Sullivan of Arc House, the cancer support organisation which the league has supported for the last few years.

Munster Senior League chairman John Finnegan has revealed that the league has teamed up with PST Sport who will sponsor the year-long celebrations.

“We have had some great sponsors down through the years; Keane’s Jewellers and in particular Beamish Stout who have been associated with the league since the first Beamish Cup was contested in the 1937/38 season.

“We have a great relationship with the Beamish brand and Heineken Ireland who continue to be our main sponsors, but we are thrilled that PST Sport has come in to sponsor this special occasion,” Finnegan said.

Link

“PST Sport design and build state of the art astro pitches and they already have links with the Munster Senior League, having installed the astro pitches at Carrigaline United’s Ballea Park and Youghal United’s Ardrath Park.

“We are thrilled that Colin Teahon, PST Sport’s managing director, and his team have come on board for the centenary celebrations and we are also delighted that they will continue to sponsor a club of the month award for the following two seasons.

“We are also delighted to be associated with Cork Arc who are our charity partners. We have had good links with them through Emma Slattery and Donna Linehan, the daughters of our former committee member Donal Lenihan who passed away almost three years ago.”

While the golf classic and the gala dinner are the primary events marking the celebrations, the league is also planning other events.

“These are the main things happening right now, but we hope to have other events to add to the celebrations and we also getting specially commissioned medals for the winners of all the leagues in the 2021/22 season,” Finnegan added.

The centenary celebrations will also offer sponsorship opportunities, particularly next May’s golf classic, and MSL committee member Paula O’Donnell is heading up that department and anyone interested in providing sponsorship can email paulodonnell1974@gmail.com

More in this section

Cork City v Shelbourne - SSE Airtricity League First Division Former Cork City star Kevin O'Connor is in talks to rejoin the club for the fourth time in his career. 
Weldon names final 12-person squad of FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers Weldon names final 12-person squad of FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers
CBC Cork v Midleton CBS - Harty Cup Final Your complete guide to the four Cork schools in the Harty Cup
cork soccermunster senior league
Mardyke Arena UCC continues to invest in the next generation of Irish Olympians

Mardyke Arena UCC continues to invest in the next generation of Irish Olympians

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more