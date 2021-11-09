Midleton warmed to the occasion in near ideal conditions

THOSE involved in the Bon Secours county premier senior football championship quarter-finals must have looked on with envy at the weather conditions which greeted their hurling equivalent in Sunday’s double bill in the Co-Op Superstores semi-finals at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

The previous weekend the footballers of St Finbarr’s-Eire Og, Castlehaven-Valley Rovers and Clonakilty-Duhallow had to battle Arctic-like wind and rain, particularly those on the Sunday, whereas the hurlers played in almost summer-type weather.

The previous weekend a howling gale blew from the city end goal straight down the middle of the pitch and made it extremely difficult for the contestants.

Yet, as with all winning teams, the ’Barr’s, the Haven and Clon shrugged it off as all part of the job on the last day of October, but they will still keep their fingers crossed that there’s no repeat in Sunday’s semi-final double-header at the same venue.

The hurlers of Midleton and Blackrock warmed to the occasion by producing a veritable feast, featuring a total of seven goals and 41 points with a spread of magnificent individual displays.

The Magpies were full value for their 4-22 to 3-19 victory to qualify for their second final in three years, where Glen Rovers await in what should be a tremendous decider.

Fittingly, captain Conor Lehane led by example as he has been doing all season and his 0-10 contribution backboned the team’s scoring, bringing his total from five appearances to 0-42.

Three of his four from play deserve special mention because they showcased Lehane’s attributes in all their glory.

The first came early, in the 13th minute, when the skipper nailed a beauty from way out on the left wing in front of the South Stand firing into the City End goal to tie matters at 1-6 apiece.

One of the many features of Lehane’s play and indeed the entire forward unit, is their movement, players not sticking rigidly to their numbered positions and roaming all over the pitch.

Lehane popped up on the opposite flank after 27 minutes to again find the target with a magnificent point for a 1-12 to 1-10 lead and a couple of frees helped Midleton lead by three at the interval.

And in the final act of a memorable contest, Lehane closed out the scoring with another superb point to bring the curtain down on a glorious individual and team performance.

Of course, it’s by no means a one-man show because there were others who contributed as much, none more so than full-forward Cormac Beausang, who helped himself to 1-4.

When this guy catches fire he’s almost unmarkable, witness his 0-7 from play against Na Piarsaigh in qualifying.

Beausang took his goal in the manner of player brimming with confidence, smashing his fourth minute effort into the far corner of the net from the left.

He added two points in the remainder of the half and his third after 36 minutes from way out on the right resembled Lehane at his best.

But, Beausang reserved his outstanding score for last, balancing the ball on his hurley before striking sweetly from an acute angle on the right with three minutes’ regulation time remaining. It brought the house down.

Goals from Luke O’Farrell, Pa White and Ross O’Regan in that devastating third quarter embellished Midleton’s display and the issue was decided well before the end despite the deposed champions’ never-say-die approach.

In defence, centre-back Tommy O’Connell was another to inspire, both in his covering, clearances in addition to sweeping up field to land a fantastic point to stop a run of five Blackrock points on the trot in the first-half.

Despite conceding 3-19, 3-11 from play, Midleton’s defence stood up the immense challenge defiantly though Patrick Horgan and company will provide just as demanding a task the next day as well.

The results underlined the general thinking that there was precious little between any of the four teams and it offers further encouragement to the weekend’s football teams.

Who’s going to call the first semi-final between Douglas and Clon and the ’Barr’s-Haven to follow?

Will it be an all-city final? Will west Cork rule or will it be a city-west outcome, but between whom is the question.