Central defender Jonas Hakkinen has become the latest player to re-sign for Cork City

Jonas Hakkinen has become the latest player to re-sign for Cork City.

The former U21 Finnish international made 17 league appearance for the club, scoring one during that time.

The former FC Haka player’s appearance were restricted in his first season at the club due to the fact the player suffered two concussions during the year.

However, his signature will come as a boost for the club who have already strengthened their defensive options for the 2022 with the capture of Ally Gilchrist.

“I am very pleased to have signed back with Cork City again for 2022.

"I have really enjoyed my time at the club since I joined at the start of the 2021 season, and I have settled in very well.

"As a group of players, we were pleased with how we ended the season and we want that to be the platform that we build on for next season.

“It was fantastic to have the fans back in the stadium towards the end of the season, and they gave us a real lift, so we are all looking forward to playing in front of them again next season.

"We all want to get this club back in the Premier Division, and that has to be our target for next year.”

Commenting on the news, City boss Colin Healy said he was delighted to have Jonas resign for the club.

Cork City's Jonas Hakkinen and UCD's Harvey O'Brien rise high to get a header in during their side's SSE Airtricity First Division match at the UCD Bowl last night. Photograph Moya Nolan

“Jonas did very well for us last season. He was a good signing for us and he got better and better as the season went on.

"Himself and Cian Coleman struck up a very good partnership in defence and played very well together.

"He settled in really well, he’s a popular guy around the dressing room and he is a very good footballer.

"He is a very clever defender as well and hopefully he will have a big season for us next year.”