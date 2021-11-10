Six goal thriller in top of table clash in the CWSSL U12 league between Lakewood and Mallow

Lakewood 3

Mallow 3

LAKEWOOD and Mallow played out an exciting 3-3 draw in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Under 12 Premier league match at Lakewood over the weekend, a fair result considering the excellent performances and commitment from both teams who remain at the summit of the league table.

Both teams came into the match with three wins apiece and nine points, although Lakewood had played a game more, so a tough encounter was expected and certainly an entertaining game ensued with little or nothing separating both teams.

The visitors had an early chance in the first few minutes with keeper Katie Horgan saving well from Mallow’s Sophie King, but moments later the hosts took the lead in the 7th minute when Michaela Moynihan wormed her way into the Mallow’s area shrugging off three defenders, her shot coming off the post and into the net for the opening score.

The home side almost doubled their score in the 19th minute when a defensive mix up let in Ciara Brett whose shot bounced off the crossbar and onto the goal line before being gathered by the Mallow keeper.

Additional chances fell to Moynihan and Eadaoin Sheehan for Lakewood, all of which were covered by the keeper Maeve Willey before the break with the home side 1-0 up and were looking particularly comfortable.

Mallow came out fighting in the second half looking to get back into the game, but found themselves 2-0 down in the 39th minute when Lakewood’s Michaela Moynihan converted a penalty kick as the home side appeared to be well in control with just over 20 minutes remaining.

However, barely a minute later Mallow managed to pull a goal back courtesy of Charlise McCormack who ran through the Lakewood defence and scored from 15 yards, and within three minutes had drawn level when Sophie King followed through from a kick out to level the scores.

Mallow’s King had another chance two minutes later only to see her deflected effort gathered by the substitute Lakewood keeper Eadaoin Sheehan who also saved from Amelia Kee as the visitors were applying pressure and looking for a third.

Mallow took the lead for the first time in the game in the 50th minute when King’s pass found Kee whose low shot from 15 yards found the back of the net as the visitors had come back from 2-0 down to take the lead and were looking particularly strong in the final few minutes.

However, Lakewood continued to press forward, Brett’s effort from a sharp angle going wide, but in the 58th minute had managed to equalise when a Mallow kick out fell to Katie Horgan, who was the Lakewood keeper in the first half, whose effort went through the legs of Willey and into the net to level up the scores once more.

A frantic couple of minutes followed, but in the end a draw was a fair result as both teams will no doubt contest for league honours come the end of the season.

Lakewood: Katie Horgan, Cara Brett, Michaela Moynihan, Claire Murray, Eadaoin Sheehan, Bea O’Connor Lordan, Aisling Cooper, Ella Connolly, Aoife Madden, Ella O’Sullivan, Faye Hanrahan, Rós Ní Loinsigh, Jessie Coakley.

Mallow: Meave Wiley, Caoimhe O’Roe, Laura Hogan, Nell Sevour, Hayley Murphy, Tegan Lyons, Amelia Kee, Sophia King, Nessa McCormack, Charlise O’Driscoll, Hayley Bottell, Lexi King, Ruby O’Shea.

Referee: John Corcoran