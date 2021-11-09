Cork City FC Women enjoy fan-tastic occasion at Turner's Cross

IT was only in the immediate aftermath of the game that manager Paul Farrell found out what his club had achieved.

While many people behind the scenes were working towards attracting a record-breaking crowd to their Women’s National League clash with Munster rivals Treaty United, his attention all week was focused on winning the game itself.

In the end, City achieved both as 1,007 fans were at Turner’s Cross to see them claim a 3-1 win which sees them end a difficult season on a high, and avoid finishing bottom of the table.

“It was actually during the game I heard ‘and the official attendance is…’ but I didn’t hear the result because I was trying to do something on the pitch,” began Farrell.

“I was trying to make a tactical change and missed it so I only got told at the end that we broke 1,000.

A new attendance record was set at the Cork City game last weekend. Picture: Larry Cummins

“At the start of the week, I distanced myself from it - I was just so focused on the football - but it was great to find out there was 1,000 here at a Women’s National League game in the end.

The girls deserve it but the crowd was absolutely immense. It was great to get local clubs and loads of fans here, and we really appreciated all the support.

“We hope they enjoyed the game and they might return next year as well!

“We came out of the blocks really fast so we started really well. We were sharp and obviously, we got the penalty then but I thought there was a goal coming soon anyway.

“We took the foot off the gas and we left them back into it and to be fair to Treaty they probably dominated the last 20 minutes of the first half and we were lucky to get in at half-time at 1-1.

“The second half the girls came out with a great attitude, the crowd helped them and I think we dominated a lot of the second half.

Former Cork City FC player Jesse Mendez in action with Treaty United at Turner's Cross. Picture: Larry Cummins

You always want to beat your local rivals and Treaty gave us a great game so we needed to dig really deep to get a good result in the end.

“We didn’t want to end the season bottom of the table. We were bottom when I came in as interim manager so we wanted to get a few results and get up the table.

“We only climbed one place unfortunately but it is still something we can build on next year.

“There were more lows than highs this year but today, in fairness to the Cork community… they supported us and gave us a huge high.

“But there were a lot of lows on and off the pitch so we have got to just regroup, take it all on board and we have got to learn from our mistakes.”