Ian Lynam: Spirit of the Glen helped us over the line against Sars

GLEN ROVERS manager Ian Lynam praised his side’s ability to grind out victory after their two-point triumph over Sarsfields.

The Blackpool club are in the county for the third straight year and the win at Páirc Uí Chaoimh shared hallmarks with the quarter-final triumph against Imokilly, which the Glen won by a point.

This time, they had two to spare at the end, with Patrick Horgan scoring the last three of the match, and Lynam felt that the famed ‘spirit of the Glen’ got them over the line.

“It was the same as the Imokilly game,” he said. “I kept saying to the lads to stay in the game until the second water break, if we did that then we had a chance.

“The last two games proved that — we stayed in the game and got a couple of chances towards the end and that was the difference. It could have gone either way.”

Of course, a major difference between yesterday and the quarter-final was the fact that Horgan played such a key role in the denouement.

He landed 1-11 of a Glen total of 1-17, in contrast to the early red card against the East Cork divisional side.

Thankfully for the Glen, a hearing on Monday night was successful and he had his suspension lifted, making him available for the clash.

It was an outcome that had a positive knock-on effect, though it was part of a huge collective effort.

“He was sent off after 22 minutes a fortnight ago,” Lynam said, “and he was our top scorer with 1-3.

“He’s an exceptional talent and we’re lucky to have him, but everyone did their bit.

Glen Rovers' Patrick Horgan is tackled by Sarsfields' Conor O'Sullivan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“In the last quarter-of-an-hour, 20 minutes, the defence was excellent, absolutely excellent. They fought for every ball and, any time Sarsfields got on the ball, we were around them with the hurley, flicking here and flicking there.

As well, Cathal Hickey made a save in the first half that was one of the best I’ve ever seen. They were two points up at that stage and if it had gone in then we could have been under pressure, but he kept us in the game.

“We kept plugging away and went in a point down at half-time, which I was happy enough with because the tempo in the first half was absolutely awful.

“There was no atmosphere there and we don’t like that, we need a bit of hustle and bustle.”

Glen Rovers' Luke Horgan and Sarsfields goalkeeper Alan Kennedy racing onto the sliotar. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Now Midleton await in the decider, the first time for the clubs to meet at the stage since the Magpies enjoyed a 1-17 to 1-8 win in the 1991 final. Having kept a clean sheet against Sars — who had scored 10 goals in their three group games — the Glen’s focus will turn to trying to quieten a Midleton attack that scored 4-22 in dethroning champions Blackrock in the first semi-final at the Páirc.

Lynam knows it will be a big test.

“We’ll get the video and have a look at it,” he said.

“I’ve seen them play already this year, but I didn’t see much of the first game today. We’ll worry about that tomorrow!”