Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

Reaching the intermediate final a great achievement for Sars' second team

Ray Ryan's charges will now take on Castlemartyr in the IAHC decider after beating Mayfield
Reaching the intermediate final a great achievement for Sars' second team

Garry Gray, Sarsfields, gathers the sliotar ahead of Nicky Kelly, Mayfield, in the IAHC semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Andrew Horgan

SARSFIELDS’ coach Ray Ryan admitted his side were ‘a bit lucky’ to defeat local rivals Mayfield by a goal and reach the final of the Co-Op Superstores 2021 Intermediate A Hurling Championship.

The Glanmire secured their place in the showpiece occasion of the competition following a hard-fought victory over Mayfield on a scoreline of 1-15 to 0-15 at Páirc Uí Rinn last Friday night.

And while Ryan believes his squad were a bit fortunate, he put the victory down to their defensive work late on as their opponents went in search of a late equaliser.

“We are delighted with the win,” he said.

“We came into the game knowing it was going to be a tough battle. We have had some titanic battle with Mayfield down through the years so we knew what we were going to face.

“We knew they were going to die for the jersey, that's the kind of club they are and we have huge respect for them so we were delighted to go out there and we were a bit lucky to get over the line in the end.

“It took some great defending and some fantastic heart to stop some of their shots at the end and stop their goals and that’s what it takes if you want to get to a county final.

“We were happy enough with the performance, we are always happy enough once players are working really hard, once they are working for each other and as a team.

“There were some mistakes that we could have cut out but overall we are very happy with the result.”

Ben Graham, Sarsfields, battles Robbie Lynch, Mayfield. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Ben Graham, Sarsfields, battles Robbie Lynch, Mayfield. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

 Eoin O’Sullivan’s goal in the second half proved to be the difference between the teams and it came following a clever shot free and a quick one-two with his full-forward Cormac Duggan.

That moment, which Ryan and his staff take no credit for, ensured Sars set up a meeting with Castlemartyr.

“No, no, it was nothing at all to do with us, it was all down to the two lads, definitely,” he laughs.

We have two very experienced, wiley lads like Cormac Duggan and Eoin O’Sullivan.

“Eoin stood over the free and he is always looking for something. He could very easily have just thrown that over the bar, got the point and it would have been another point for himself on the scoreboard.

“But he’s always looking for something and he gave it to the right man in Cormac who is very shrewd, and very clever and he gave him a lovely hand-pass back so it was a great finish by Sully in the end.

“We have our bit done and the other two teams still have to do their bit. They are two great teams, they were in our group at the start of the year and we had two great games against them.

“Whoever comes out of that is going to be a very tough opponent for us. We will wait for the winners, we will get ready, we have two weeks to get ready and get the heads down, and hopefully, we’ll be right for that.

“The last few years have been barren enough for us at senior grade, we have won an U21 but we have never competed at intermediate because we were always at senior and junior A.

“This… to get into an intermediate county final is a great achievement.”

Read More

Eoin O'Sullivan fires Sars past Mayfield into IAHC final

More in this section

Weldon names final 12-person squad of FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers Weldon names final 12-person squad of FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers
Ally Gilchrist celebrates with the trophy 29/10/2021 Cork City sign Shels defender Ally Gilchrist for 2022 season
Chiedozie Ogbene and John Egan go for the same ball 12/10/2021 Six Cork players in Ireland squad to take on Ronaldo's Portugal
cork gaa
Cork City v Shelbourne - SSE Airtricity League First Division

Former Cork City star Kevin O'Connor is in talks to rejoin the club for the fourth time in his career. 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more