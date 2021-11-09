Reaching the intermediate final a great achievement for Sars' second team

SARSFIELDS’ coach Ray Ryan admitted his side were ‘a bit lucky’ to defeat local rivals Mayfield by a goal and reach the final of the Co-Op Superstores 2021 Intermediate A Hurling Championship.

The Glanmire secured their place in the showpiece occasion of the competition following a hard-fought victory over Mayfield on a scoreline of 1-15 to 0-15 at Páirc Uí Rinn last Friday night.

And while Ryan believes his squad were a bit fortunate, he put the victory down to their defensive work late on as their opponents went in search of a late equaliser.

“We are delighted with the win,” he said.

“We came into the game knowing it was going to be a tough battle. We have had some titanic battle with Mayfield down through the years so we knew what we were going to face.

“We knew they were going to die for the jersey, that's the kind of club they are and we have huge respect for them so we were delighted to go out there and we were a bit lucky to get over the line in the end.

“It took some great defending and some fantastic heart to stop some of their shots at the end and stop their goals and that’s what it takes if you want to get to a county final.

“We were happy enough with the performance, we are always happy enough once players are working really hard, once they are working for each other and as a team.

“There were some mistakes that we could have cut out but overall we are very happy with the result.”

Ben Graham, Sarsfields, battles Robbie Lynch, Mayfield. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Eoin O’Sullivan’s goal in the second half proved to be the difference between the teams and it came following a clever shot free and a quick one-two with his full-forward Cormac Duggan.

That moment, which Ryan and his staff take no credit for, ensured Sars set up a meeting with Castlemartyr.

“No, no, it was nothing at all to do with us, it was all down to the two lads, definitely,” he laughs.

We have two very experienced, wiley lads like Cormac Duggan and Eoin O’Sullivan.

“Eoin stood over the free and he is always looking for something. He could very easily have just thrown that over the bar, got the point and it would have been another point for himself on the scoreboard.

“But he’s always looking for something and he gave it to the right man in Cormac who is very shrewd, and very clever and he gave him a lovely hand-pass back so it was a great finish by Sully in the end.

“We have our bit done and the other two teams still have to do their bit. They are two great teams, they were in our group at the start of the year and we had two great games against them.

“Whoever comes out of that is going to be a very tough opponent for us. We will wait for the winners, we will get ready, we have two weeks to get ready and get the heads down, and hopefully, we’ll be right for that.

“The last few years have been barren enough for us at senior grade, we have won an U21 but we have never competed at intermediate because we were always at senior and junior A.

“This… to get into an intermediate county final is a great achievement.”